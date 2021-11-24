Napa’s Silverado Farming names Mary Maher its 1st culture, strategic director

Mary Maher has been named director of company culture and strategic development at Silverado Farming Company in Napa.

Maher was previously vineyard manager for renowned Napa Valley vintner Bill Harlan, from 2001 onward, where she oversaw farming and vineyard development for the Harlan and Promontory estates, supervising a team of 50, Silverado Farming stated.

“In this newly created role, Mary will be working with our employees on best practices to deliver a high level of service to our customers and help develop the skills needed to push our vineyards to extraordinary levels,” stated co-founder Pete Richmond.