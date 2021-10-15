Napa’s Simon DTC Consulting launches for wine business

Laura Simons has announced the formation of a new beverage alcohol direct-to-consumer consulting business, Simons DTC Consulting, based in Napa.

“This year, many producers have realized they need to optimize their direct sales channel with fresh ideas, streamlined operations, and the latest technology implementations. We offer flexible long- and short-term assistance to maximize DTC revenue,” Simon said in the announcement.

After 11 years in the fine dining restaurant world, Simons became a certified sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers in 2006.

She has managed the hospitality and DTC operations at wineries such as Groth, Nickel & Nickel, Eleven Eleven and Long Meadow Ranch.