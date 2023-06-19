Napa’s St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery welcomes new VP of national sales

St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery has appointed Stephen Bei as vice president of its national sales team.

Bei has domestic sales responsibilities, including for the winery’s Napa Valley Estate and Dollarhide Estate sauvignon blanc and cabernet sauvignon.

St. Supéry is located in the Rutherford growing region of Napa Valley and specializes in sauvignon blanc and red Bordeaux varietals.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Stephen to the St. Supéry team,” noted Emma Swain, CEO of St. Supéry Estate. “He brings strong national distribution management and national account relationships to the winery as we continue to expand the distribution of our Estate wines.”

Bei has worked in the wine industry for more than 20 years. He most recently served as National and Export Sales Manager for Wine Hooligans and vice president of U.S. sales at Oak Ridge Winery.

He has also worked at Southern Wine & Spirits, Beringer Blass, Merryvale, and Don Sebastiani & Sons.