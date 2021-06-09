Napa’s The Dry Goods Beverage Company launches online resource for no-alcohol wine, cocktails

Jake Krausz and Adrienne Stillman Krausz have launched The Dry Goods Beverage Company, an online source for non-alcoholic wine, spirits and cocktails.

“Alongside a diverse selection of high-quality drinks, all carefully curated by the couple, the site features a library of alcohol-free cocktail recipes, product guides and helpful quizzes,” the Napa firm stated.

Jake Krausz is a second-generation vintner and estate director at his family’s Howell Mountain winery, Arkenstone. Adrienne Stillman Krausz is author of two cocktail books, most recently “Spirited: Cocktails from Around the World,” published last year by Phaidon. Previously, she was director of marketing at Napa-based WineDirect.

“There are so many great products on the market today,” said Jake Krausz of the company’s online offering. “But it can be hard to navigate if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Our goal is not only to provide a superior product selection, but also to offer educational content, like guides and recipes, to help people find the right drinks for their taste.”

Amorim Cork, a Napa-based wine cork distributor, has joined 11 other industry leaders as founding members of the Sustainable Wine Roundtable.

The company stated, “As part of this independent, global, and multi-stakeholder non-profit, these founding members aim to create a framework for consistency in the wine industry with regard to sustainability standards.”

The roundtable’s founding members to date include representatives from various sectors of the industry supply chain: Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Treasury Wine Estates, Catena Institute of Wine, BSI, Sustainable Winegrowing British Columbia, Systembolaget, Alko, Vingruppen, Waitrose & Partners, Grupo Avinea, and BLB Vignobles

“Collaboration is crucial when it comes to sustainability and we are grateful for the opportunity to unite with like-minded businesses and individuals to support wine trade leadership, at a time when more and more consumers are demanding transparency and accountability,” stated António Amorim, chairman and CEO of Corticeira Amorim, the parent company of Amorim Cork.

The Sustainable Wine Roundtable was established by London-based Sustainable Wine Ltd.

MarinHealth Medical Center has been awarded The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Inpatient Diabetes Care.

“The certification evaluates how organizations use clinical outcome data and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care before and during hospitalization, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge,” the health care provider stated.

MarinHealth underwent its Joint Commission certification review on March 19.

Tri Counties Bank, in partnership with the Community Foundation of the North State, issued over $115,000 in scholarships this May to graduating high school seniors throughout California.

The scholarships range between $1,000 to $2,000 and were awarded to 83 students from 68 high schools in 27 counties. One recipient was Sonoma County student Faith Ndegwa.