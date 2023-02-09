Napa’s The Mill Keeper names new winemaker

Ross Dawkins is the new winemaker for The Mill Keeper, a Napa-based winery founded in 2021.

“We are thrilled to have a winemaker on board with experience as robust and diversified as Ross,” said owner Tom Gamble. “Ross’ winemaking style elevates freshness and vibrancy to create truly delicious wines that celebrate the everyday. That is what The Mill Keeper is all about.”

In 2016, Dawkins took a position as assistant winemaker at Pahlmeyer in Napa. In 2019, he was brought on as winemaker for the wine club Firstleaf in Napa, according to The Mill Keeper.

He graduated from Stellenbosch University in the Western Cape of South Africa with a degree in oenology and viticulture.