Napa’s WineDirect names marketing VP; other North Bay professionals news from Summit State Bank, WSI Smart Marketing and more

Andrea Smalling has joined WineDirect as its vice president of marketing and sales.

The Napa-based firm stated that most recently Smalling has led marketing for the McBride Sisters Collections.

It added that after beginning her career in Toronto with Procter & Gamble, Smalling moved to California to join Gallo Winery, where she worked for 10 years. Other positions included marketing jobs with Constellation, Treasury Wine Estates, and seven years as chief marketing officer with Foley Family Wines. She also led the marketing and direct-to-consumer for Mark Anthony Group, the company stated.

WineDirect is headquartered in Napa Valley with offices in Paso Robles and Santa Maria in California; Sherwood, Oregon; Glenwillow, Ohio; Vancouver, British Columbia; and McLaren Vale, Australia.

—

Michael Castlio

Michael Castlio has been named executive vice president of Summit State Bank.

Prior to joining the Santa Rosa-based band as an underwriting manager, he worked for another Santa Rosa based bank as credit manager. He earned his Bachelor of Science from San Jose State University with a concentration in finance.

At SJSU, Castlio served as vice president and then president of the Financial Management Association and was given the award for Outstanding Student in Finance by Robert Morris & Associates, now the Risk Management Association (RMA).

—

Mandi Foster

Mandi Foster has been promoted by WSI Smart Marketing in Santa Rosa to accounting human resources division director.

She joined the digital marketing company as accounting manager. “Since then, Mandi has helped develop, refine, and reinforce many processes integral to our internal business operations,” the company stated.

—

Geni Whitehouse of Brotemarkle, Davis & Co. has been recognized by “Accounting Today” as one of the “Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting.” She has been a consulting member of the BDCo team.

—

Tito Sasaki has won the distinguished service award from the California Farm Bureau. Sasaki is a Sonoma Valley grape grower who began farming after a successful career in engineering and quantum mechanics. As reported in the Sonoma Index-Tribune, he served as the president of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, becoming a board member particularly involved in local and statewide water issues.

—

Stephanie Moulton-Peters

Stephanie Moulton-Peters, a three-term member of the Mill Valley City Council, has joined the Marin County Board of Supervisors as the representative for residents of District 3 in Southern Marin.

Moulton-Peters participated in her first meeting Jan. 5 and District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni assumed the board president role during the board’s reorganization, held in an online conference under COVID-19 pandemic conditions. Also during the Jan. 5 meeting, District 5’s Judy Arnold was voted first vice president and District 1’s Damon Connolly was named second vice president.

A Los Angeles native and Stanford graduate, Moulton-Peters managed environmental regulatory compliance and sustainability programs at Pacific Gas and Electric Company for more than a decade and has additional experience in communications and nonprofit philanthropy.

—

Jennifer Baker

Jennifer Baker has been chosen as president of the Napa Valley College board of trustees.

Baker, who represents Area 1, was first elected to the college board in 2016 and reelected for her second term four-year in November 2020. Baker holds master’s degrees in library science and public administration. She works full-time for the Napa Valley Unified School District as a communications media specialist.