Napa’s Wineshipping names Chet Gandi chief information officer

Chet Gandhi has joined Wineshipping in Napa as chief information officer.

Most recently, the company stated, Gandhi ran information technology globally at Intapp, a high-growth software company in the San Francisco Bay Area. Previously, he was CIO for Magento, an e-commerce software company, and Applied Micro, a semiconductor company.

His background also includes running his own software consultancy and leading teams in several business functions, including supply chain, inventory management and manufacturing operations.

“Chet’s appointment is the culmination of a rigorous selection process by myself and the Board, and we have great confidence that he will be an excellent CIO. Our goal is to position Wineshipping for a new era of nearly instantaneous delivery. Improving our core competencies of network capacity and market-leading technology is essential to that goal. Focusing on data will enable us to grow our position as the leader in beverage fulfillment, storage, and logistics technology,” stated Wineshipping CEO Eric Lewis.

Wineshipping is a tech-enabled third-party logistics (3PL) provider for alcoholic beverage companies.