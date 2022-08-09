Napa’s Wineshipping names new top leadership

Napa-based Wineshipping has a new top executive team, leading with the Randy Tucker as chairman and CEO, filling a role last held by Eric Lewis.

This comes nine months after Greenbriar Equity Group acquired Wineshipping from Endeavor Capital, which picked up the company in 2014, according to a deal broker’s announcement at the time.

Tucker most recently was CEO and board member at GEODIS, a transportation, logistics, supply chain, and storage provider, Wineshipping said in its news release.

“Serving on the board of Wineshipping, he will connect policies with strategic implementations to simplify the end-to-end wine delivery process and surpass customer expectations,” the company said.

Lewis came to Wineshipping from the top spot of mattress maker Casper in 2020 and left in March of this year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Along with Tucker, Brad Terry was named chief financial officer, and Steven Silverman its chief operations officer.

Terry started work as the permanent CFO in July, having held the role on an interim basis since December, the company noted. He comes from Chicago-based The Keystone Group, a boutique management consultancy.

Silverman comes from NFI, a North American supply chain solutions provider, and has over 25 years of senior leadership experience in logistics and supply-chain management with a strong emphasis on direct-to-consumer fulfillment, the Wineshipping announcement stated.