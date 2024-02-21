National cannabis group widens participation for upcoming ‘lobby days’ in DC

The National Cannabis Industry Association has scheduled its primary advocacy event in Washington, D.C., starting May 14.

The event provides an opportunity to stand alongside fellow industry leaders and advocate for the critical issues impacting small cannabis businesses. The trade group is inviting those who want to connect with national lawmakers to share personal stories that resonate with the needs of their cannabis businesses.

Also planned is comprehensive online training for attendees to learn the basics of citizen lobbying.

The association is extending participation to representatives of non-NCIA member businesses. This expansion is driven by its commitment to ensuring that the voice of “Main Street cannabis” is diverse and representative of the entire industry.

The three-day event, slated to run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, costs $75 for members and $175 for non-members. Register here.