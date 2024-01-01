Nelson Connects adds experienced recruiter to executive team

Nelson Connects has announced the appointment of Allen Larson to Vice President, Recruitment Strategy & Enablement.

Larson joins the San Rafael employment company’s executive team with over 25-years of career experience in talent acquisition and workforce management.

“We are excited to welcome Allen to our organization,” said Nelson Connects CEO Jeff Phelps in a company news release. “His expertise in talent and diversity recruitment, process improvement, and brand building will drive Nelson Connects’ growth and empower our recruiting teams to excel by delivering exceptional service.”