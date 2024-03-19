New construction eases Napa–Solano industrial real estate shortage, while office market improves

CHRIS NEEB, GLEN DOWLING AND MATT BRACCO
March 19, 2024, 4:20PM
Commercial real estate market reports: Napa–Solano industrial and office

Chris Neeb, Matt Bracco and Glen Dowling are part of the Dowling-Bracco Team at JLL.

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is moving around.

The Napa and Solano county office markets show signs of stabilization with increased leasing activity, leading to more square footage coming off the market than going back on. Meanwhile, the local industrial real estate market has seen new construction to ease supply constraints, with over 2.1 million square feet completed in 2023.

Despite a slowdown in demand for both office and industrial space, the markets continue to attract tenants from various industries such as e-commerce, biotech, food and beverage.

Office markets inch toward stabilization

Napa County office space totals just shy of 1.6 million square feet, stretching from the Napa County Airport area north to St. Helena. Like other office markets, Napa Valley has experienced minimal tenant demand following COVID-19, with rising vacancy, decreasing rents and limited leasing activity.

However, tenant demand is showing signs of improvement. A handful of tenants are taking advantage of the depressed rents to relocate into a higher-quality space, with a flurry of smaller-sized leases being signed in downtown Napa. The increased activity has generated positive net absorption — more space leased than put back on the market — of 22,556 square feet for 2023. By comparison, net absorption in 2022 was negative 2,693 square feet.

The 2022 year-end vacancy rate for Napa County office space was just under 19%. It decreased slightly last year, to 17% at year-end. The slight uptick in leasing activity resulted from tenants that were ready to reposition their office footprint, now that peak COVID is behind us.

Several companies have elected to downsize their offices long term, following a trend toward hybrid models allowing employees to work from home and the office. The typical deal size range is 1,500–6,000 square feet. We anticipate this to continue in 2024.

Based on the small sample of lease transactions, it does appear that rents are heading toward stabilization. Rents for class A space downtown are $3.25–$3.50 per square foot monthly on a triple-net basis (not including three key property expenses: real estate taxes, building insurance and maintenance), and rents in south Napa are $1.25–$1.50. Class B space rents are $1.95–$2.40 downtown and $1.05–$1.25 in south Napa. Rents have remained relatively flat since year-end 2022.

Some of the same marketplace trends for Napa Valley offices have occurred in Solano’s inventory of 3.8 million square feet in Vallejo, Fairfield, Suisun City and Vacaville. However, Solano continues to outperform Napa because of its central location on Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco Bay Area and its rapidly growing residential base.

The Solano office market has experienced positive absorption for the past 10 quarters, from mid-2021 through 2023, realizing net absorption of 26,382 square feet last year. Vacancy eased from 15.5% at the end of 2022 to 14.5% by year-end.

Solano rents are still stabilizing for all classes of office space. Class A monthly rents are $2.15–$3.25 per square foot on a full-service gross basis, highest for the best-located assets. Class B rents are $1.75–$2.05.

For the select few active deals in the office market, most of the demand continues to be focused on the Green Valley (Cordelia), central Fairfield and Vacaville submarkets.

We expect the Solano office marketplace to continue its stronger performance compared to other surrounding submarkets, as demand for leasing space for medical-related uses, government services, and nonprofit agencies seems poised for further expansion.

Here are notable Napa and Solano office leases in 2023:

  • Before the Movie, 7,200 square feet at 500 Chadbourne Road, Fairfield
  • MPL Brands, 7,791 square feet expansion at 4830 Business Center Drive, Fairfield
  • Blake Austin College, 23,769 square feet at 770 Mason St., Vacaville
  • Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty, 11,000 square feet at 1500 First St., Napa
  • Joseph Phelps Winery, 4,500 square at 1040 Main St., Napa
  • Malloy Imrie & Vasconi, 6,781 square feet at 166-176 Gateway Road E., Napa

While demand for investment and owner-user office sales activity has continued its decline from the start of pandemic lockdowns, there were a few notable office building sales in the market:

  • The Wiseman Company (investor), Campus Lane, Fairfield, a two-story 100% vacant office building totaling 43,008 square feet
  • Wang Brothers Investment Inc. (investor), 320 Campus Lane, Fairfield, three single-story office-flex buildings totaling 57,690 square feet
  • Granite Expo (owner-user), 5251 Business Center Drive, Fairfield, a single-story office/flex building totaling 107,136 square feet.

We expect to experience more office activity as many companies continue to “right-size” their premises when lease terms expire in 2024. While many of these companies may be downsizing, companies are pushing a “back to the office” culture, which we see as a very positive development for the Napa and Solano office markets.

New industrial spaces for a hungry market

Industrial real estate inventory totals 15.3 million square feet in Napa County and 41.5 million square feet in Solano County. It’s a mix of warehouse, production and light- industrial buildings.

The local industrial market has flourished since the start of COVID-19. Demand and lease deal velocity grew substantially in “red hot” 2021–2022.

But except for a few significant lease transactions in the fourth quarter, demand last year fell. Contributing to that was lack of inventory, national and global uncertainties and record inflation, leading to companies’ taking a far more cautious approach to potential expansions and relocations.

Local industrial tenant demand has come from regional wine, food and beverage-related production, third-party logistics operators, biotech manufacturing, and packaging companies. Demand remains steady for e-commerce uses, along with continued growth in the advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, and food and beverage production.

Solano continues to benefit from tenants priced out of the East Bay and other surrounding submarkets, where industrial rents continue to be 20%–30% higher than Napa–Solano.

Industrial vacancy in Napa County has remained at a historically low level, ending last year at 1.6%. That helped reduce leasing activity in 2023. But Solano County industrial vacancy at year-end jumped to 6.9% due to deliveries of new warehouses, from county record low of 1.2%.

Solano vacancy in 2024 is expected to increase by a small margin with more space delivered, but Napa Valley supply is forecast to remain extremely limited through this year.

Virtually all the year-end Napa Valley vacancy (184,000 square feet) is located in two buildings: 100,125 square feet at Scannell Development’s 250,650-square-foot development recently completed at 115 Devlin Road and 85,000 square feet at 5555 Broadway St. in American Canyon.

More product is now being delivered to ease the supply constrained industrial markets in Solano and Napa.

Over 2.1 million square feet of new construction came to the Napa–Solano market in 2023. And 1.45 million more square feet are scheduled for delivery in the first half of this year. Here are the projects:

  • USAA and Ridgeline Property Group completed two class A buildings on Eubanks Drive in Vacaville: a 1.23 million-square-foot building that has been preleased — to Amazon, according to the Business Journal — and a 198,490-square-foot building. A 105,834-square-foot third building is planned.
  • Conco/Gonsalves constructed a 415,808 square foot class A building at 921 Eubanks Drive in Vacaville, preleased to automotive aftermarket supplies distributor Highline Warren.
  • Trammell Crow built a 205,223-square-foot class A building at 2725 Low Court in Fairfield.
  • Dermody Properties is under construction on LogistiCenter at Fairfield, a five-building project totaling over 717,000 square feet at the corner of Beck Avenue and Cordelia Road in Fairfield. Buildings range from 83,000 to 260,000 square feet.
  • LDK Ventures is nearing completion on a two buildings with 427,389 square feet on Cessna Drive in Vacaville.

In Napa County alone, over 301,000 square feet were built last year. Another 217,000 square feet are set to come to market by mid-2024, and third-quarter groundbreaking is planned for 601,234 square feet of projects for 2025 completions.

Here are active Napa Valley projects:

  • The Pigman Company, Kraemer Land and Cardinal Development completed construction on Phase 4 at Napa Commerce Center, a 51,824 square-foot warehouse facility on Airport Boulevard in Napa that has been preleased to Theoni Collection.
  • Scannell Properties completed construction on a 250,650-square-foot class A warehouse building at Nova Business Park in south Napa. Copper Peak Logistics preleased 150,525 square feet of the project, with 100,000 sf remaining for lease.
  • SDG Commerce is nearing completion on a 217,000-square-foot class A warehouse preleased to an undisclosed tenant at 1075 Commerce Court in American Canyon.
  • Buzz Oates expects to break ground on phase 1 of its planned class A development project on Green Island Road in American Canyon, starting with a 601,234-square-foot, 40-foot-clear-height building.

These new developments will provide much needed industrial inventory relief for the Solano and Napa markets to accommodate 2.2 million-plus square feet of active user requirements for occupancy over the next six to 12 months.

However, several of these requirements are moving at a slower pace, exercising far more caution given current market conditions. Most of the requirements are 75,000–150,000 square feet, but a handful are 250,000–500,000 square feet.

The market barometer that best illustrates the recent slowdown in leasing activity is net absorption: 163,485 square of negative net absorption last year and 2.1 million square feet of positive net absorption in 2022. Here are key Napa–Solano industrial leases in the past 12 months:

  • Amazon: 1.23 million square feet at 920 Eubanks Drive, Vacaville
  • Highline Warren: 415,808 square feet at 921 Eubanks Drive, Vacaville
  • St. Johns Transport: 103,870 square feet, 4700 Business Center Drive, Fairfield
  • Alogistico: 75,000 square feet, 4995 Industrial Way, Benicia
  • MCC Label: renewal of 150,125 square feet, 21 Executive Way, Napa
  • “undisclosed” wine-related company: 217,000 square feet, 1075 Commerce Court, American Canyon

From 2018–2022, demand to purchase local industrial properties was robust from investors and owner-users. But demand cooled considerably last year, due to rapidly rising interest rates and the continued lack of quality industrial investment product available for sale.

Here are notable Napa–Solano sales in 2023:

  • The Olive Oil Factory’s (owner-user) purchase of a vacant 67,510-square-foot warehouse at 2300 North Watney Way in Fairfield.
  • REDCO Development (investor) purchased a 185,266 square foot 100% leased industrial building at 2500 Huntington Drive in Fairfield.
  • E. & J. Gallo (owner-user) acquired Rombauer Vineyards, and the deal included as part of the sale two winery production buildings at 601 and 615 Airpark Road in Napa, totaling 73,481 and 26,280 square feet and 100% occupied by Rombauer.
  • Michael Rue (investor) bought a 100% leased 42,336-square-foot industrial building at 560 Technology Way in Napa.

Napa–Solano industrial rents have increased at a record pace and are expected to remain high in 2024 because of ongoing uncertainty in the national and global markets. But growth could flatten later this year.

Monthly rates for climate-conditioned wine storage space in Napa and American Canyon (50,000 square feet and up) are $1.05–$1.15 per square foot monthly on a triple-net basis. Light-industrial rates for 5,000–30,000 square feet are $1.15–$1.25. Rents for large and small Napa Valley warehouses have been rising over 10% annually since the first quarter of 2020

In Solano, class A rents are roughly 65–92 cents monthly on a triple-net (NNN) basis for larger spaces (over 100,000 square feet). The wide range primarily is due to a so much new product in Vacaville, where rates are around 75–82 cents NNN. Fairfield on the other hand, is experiencing higher rates for larger space ranging from the mid 85–92 cents NNN. Smaller, light-industrial space (5,000–25,000 square feet) rents for 95 cents–$1.15 per square foot, depending upon the amount of office build-out and quality of building.

