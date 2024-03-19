New construction eases Napa–Solano industrial real estate shortage, while office market improves

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is moving around.

Chris Neeb , Matt Bracco and Glen Dowling are part of the Dowling-Bracco Team at JLL.

The Napa and Solano county office markets show signs of stabilization with increased leasing activity, leading to more square footage coming off the market than going back on. Meanwhile, the local industrial real estate market has seen new construction to ease supply constraints, with over 2.1 million square feet completed in 2023.

Despite a slowdown in demand for both office and industrial space, the markets continue to attract tenants from various industries such as e-commerce, biotech, food and beverage.

Office markets inch toward stabilization

Napa County office space totals just shy of 1.6 million square feet, stretching from the Napa County Airport area north to St. Helena. Like other office markets, Napa Valley has experienced minimal tenant demand following COVID-19, with rising vacancy, decreasing rents and limited leasing activity.

However, tenant demand is showing signs of improvement. A handful of tenants are taking advantage of the depressed rents to relocate into a higher-quality space, with a flurry of smaller-sized leases being signed in downtown Napa. The increased activity has generated positive net absorption — more space leased than put back on the market — of 22,556 square feet for 2023. By comparison, net absorption in 2022 was negative 2,693 square feet.

The 2022 year-end vacancy rate for Napa County office space was just under 19%. It decreased slightly last year, to 17% at year-end. The slight uptick in leasing activity resulted from tenants that were ready to reposition their office footprint, now that peak COVID is behind us.

Several companies have elected to downsize their offices long term, following a trend toward hybrid models allowing employees to work from home and the office. The typical deal size range is 1,500–6,000 square feet. We anticipate this to continue in 2024.

Based on the small sample of lease transactions, it does appear that rents are heading toward stabilization. Rents for class A space downtown are $3.25–$3.50 per square foot monthly on a triple-net basis (not including three key property expenses: real estate taxes, building insurance and maintenance), and rents in south Napa are $1.25–$1.50. Class B space rents are $1.95–$2.40 downtown and $1.05–$1.25 in south Napa. Rents have remained relatively flat since year-end 2022.

Some of the same marketplace trends for Napa Valley offices have occurred in Solano’s inventory of 3.8 million square feet in Vallejo, Fairfield, Suisun City and Vacaville. However, Solano continues to outperform Napa because of its central location on Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco Bay Area and its rapidly growing residential base.

The Solano office market has experienced positive absorption for the past 10 quarters, from mid-2021 through 2023, realizing net absorption of 26,382 square feet last year. Vacancy eased from 15.5% at the end of 2022 to 14.5% by year-end.

Solano rents are still stabilizing for all classes of office space. Class A monthly rents are $2.15–$3.25 per square foot on a full-service gross basis, highest for the best-located assets. Class B rents are $1.75–$2.05.

For the select few active deals in the office market, most of the demand continues to be focused on the Green Valley (Cordelia), central Fairfield and Vacaville submarkets.

We expect the Solano office marketplace to continue its stronger performance compared to other surrounding submarkets, as demand for leasing space for medical-related uses, government services, and nonprofit agencies seems poised for further expansion.

Here are notable Napa and Solano office leases in 2023:

Before the Movie, 7,200 square feet at 500 Chadbourne Road, Fairfield

MPL Brands, 7,791 square feet expansion at 4830 Business Center Drive, Fairfield

Blake Austin College, 23,769 square feet at 770 Mason St., Vacaville

Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty, 11,000 square feet at 1500 First St., Napa

Joseph Phelps Winery, 4,500 square at 1040 Main St., Napa

Malloy Imrie & Vasconi, 6,781 square feet at 166-176 Gateway Road E., Napa

While demand for investment and owner-user office sales activity has continued its decline from the start of pandemic lockdowns, there were a few notable office building sales in the market:

The Wiseman Company (investor), Campus Lane, Fairfield, a two-story 100% vacant office building totaling 43,008 square feet

Wang Brothers Investment Inc. (investor), 320 Campus Lane, Fairfield, three single-story office-flex buildings totaling 57,690 square feet

Granite Expo (owner-user), 5251 Business Center Drive, Fairfield, a single-story office/flex building totaling 107,136 square feet.

We expect to experience more office activity as many companies continue to “right-size” their premises when lease terms expire in 2024. While many of these companies may be downsizing, companies are pushing a “back to the office” culture, which we see as a very positive development for the Napa and Solano office markets.