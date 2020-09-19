New hotel occupancy figures show improvement in overnight travel to the North Bay

Hotel occupancy rates for August continued to creep higher in the North Bay area’s counties that contribute most to its tourism economy — Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Solano counties, according to new figures released Friday by data analytics firm STR.

Now six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, people are slowly venturing out for overnight or weekend stays, with most travelers coming from the drive market, as the area’s tourism bureaus recently reported to the Business Journal.

While still significantly down compared to August 2019, Napa and Sonoma counties brought in the most hotel revenue, compared to Marin and Solano counties.

The hotel occupancy rate in Napa County last month was 49%, down 39.2% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $290.09 down 24.5%, while revenue was $21.7 million, down 55% from August 2019.

Sonoma County’s occupancy rate was 64.3%, down 20.4% from August 2019. The county’s average daily rate was $148.48, down 25%, while revenue was $20 million, down 41%.

The occupancy rate in Marin County in August was 61%, a 30.5% drop from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $147.39, down 29.5%; and revenue was $6.8 million, down 51.5%.

Solano County’s occupancy rate last month compared to a year earlier was 70.5%, down 5.9%. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $92.20, down 16.3% from August 2019. Revenue was $9 million, down 21.3%.