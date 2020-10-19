New learning curve: How the coronavirus is changing North Bay graduate education

MBA programs — the career stepping stones for many middle-level managers — are all online these days, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, with at least one of the programs now shelved for six months.

The Sonoma executive MBA program — one of three such offerings at Sonoma State University — was supposed to start this month.

“We decided to delay that until April because we had some concerns about demand level and being able to mount what we consider to be a strong program with so few students,” said Robert Eyler, Ph.D., dean of the School of Extended and International Education and a professor of economics at SSU. “We actually were more concerned about retention once they were in because it's usually in the first eight to 10 weeks of that program that, if you're going to lose students, it would be at that time.”

This year, that scenario presents a higher risk for dropouts.

“So instead of starting something we might have to stop, we decided to see if things clear out a little bit and get more certain for the spring,” Eyler said, acknowledging no one knows what COVID-19 will look like six months from now.

“We have people that applied for October who, for the most part, have agreed to delay. And then our supposition is we'll have enough people also apply for April that the two together will make for a viable cohort and we'll move forward.”

MBA degrees are generally good profit centers for business schools and for universities, Eyler said.

“Any delay does have an effect,” he said. “It affects both revenue and cost, but we think for now it’s short term.”

Wine online

SSU’s two other executive-level MBA programs are concentrated on the wine industry, overseen by Ray Johnson, executive director of the campus’s Wine Business Institute. The institute also offers undergraduate and certificate programs that can serve as a platform for business leaders to pivot and transfer their existing skills into a career in wine, Johnson said.

“We’re currently enrolling for our executive wine MBA, our flagship program,” he said. “The next cohort will begin their studies in the spring.” The program is usually taught in person, with one international business-consulting trip.

The global wine executive MBA program began late last year, without the international trips to France and Australia, two main components of the program. The course also includes a weekend trip to San Diego, where students work together as they learn to sail with America’s Cup veterans. The trip took place in February, before the state went into lockdown in mid-March.

Both wine MBA offerings are 17-month-long programs.

Carrying out classes online is not new for the institute. The wine business management certificate, launched in the fall of 2011, was its first online program.

“Building the fully online curriculum proved to be invaluable,” Johnson said. “In hindsight, we were lucky to have developed online programming a decade before the pandemic forced many institutions to react.”

Even so, Johnson acknowledges the pandemic has touched the institute.

“There has been an impact and it is this: You can't take away the disappointment of people who were hoping to see each other in person once a week. We just can't fix that part of it.”

Studies by the bay

On-campus learning is central to a number of post-graduate offerings at Barowsky School of Business at Dominican University of California in San Rafael. The coronavirus changed all that.

“(The) learning curve was initially steep for some faculty and students because we were thrown into the water overnight and had to swim when the shelter-in-place happened in mid-March,” said Rajeev Sooreea, associate dean of the business school. “During the spring and summer, BSB’s faculty and staff worked on restructuring the programs “so we would be better prepared to teach and assist our students in the fall.”

MBA offerings include concentrations in health care leadership, business analytics and global business. Sooreea said.

Although COVID-19 largely disrupted how courses would be taught, it hasn’t hurt enrollment.

“Graduate enrollment is up, and the new MS in business analytics has exceeded our first-year target,” Sooreea said, citing an increasing number of employers wanting staff to have marketable skills and specialized knowledge.

One upside for students learning in an online environment is time and money saved from not having to drive over the Golden Gate Bridge or take the ferry to campus, he said.

“In an ideal situation, we want to have our hybrid program back up in the spring, but that depends on what Marin Health and Human Services decides,” he said, referring to when the state will allow the county to further ease restrictions. “Students have highly mixed feelings and experiences about (learning) online, but we do check in with them and faculty have office hours. We try to get a general sense of their well-being.”