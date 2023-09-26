New medical group administrator chosen for Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, San Rafael

Armika Berkley has been appointed medical group administrator for Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in San Rafael, according to the health care system. Berkley succeeds Patricia Kendall, who will retire Oct. 20 after a 50-year career at Kaiser. Kendall, who spent 31 of those years as medical group administrator, is working with Berkley during the transition, according to Kaiser.

Berkley joined The Permanente Medical Group in 2019, serving as the director of strategy and operations for its regional offices. Her new role took effect July 2, according to Kaiser.

Earlier in her career, Berkley served as CEO and president of Cooper Green Mercy Health System in Birmingham, Alabama. Berkley’s experience also includes leadership roles at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, as well as Christ Community Health Services. Both organizations serve the greater Memphis region.

Berkley holds a Doctor of Science in health services administration and leadership from the University of Alabama Birmingham; a Master of Public Health from Capella University in Memphis; and a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology with an emphasis in behavioral studies from Christian Brothers University in Memphis.