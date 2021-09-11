New Napa Valley Four Seasons resort opening; new Napa beer garden takes shape

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley is now confirming reservations. The resort is located at 400 Silverado Trail in Calistoga.

The resort's accommodations includes 85 rooms, suites and villas. They were designed by Erin Martin, in conjunction with Hirsch Bedner Associates. The resort’s restaurant, Truss, is led by executive chef Erik Anderson. Shaun Acosta, executive resort chef, will oversee the open-air Campo Poolside.

"Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley marks a significant milestone for our brand as we expand our California collection with the introduction of the first Four Seasons resort within a working winery, offering an array of opportunities to elevate the guest experience through immersive programming," stated Vince Parrotta, president for hotel operations.

—

After 13 years of being mostly left to nature, one section of the former Copia south gardens is about to get a whole new look.

Developers have begun initial preparations for a new project called Oxbow Yard. Plans include a beer garden, micro-distillery, gardens, seating and gathering areas and more.

To begin, the site recently underwent a thorough clean-up. Many, many yards of redwood chips were recently spread over portions of the garden area. Overgrowth has been removed.

"We're trying to remove the years of weeds and get it back to its original luster," Perry Clark, a partner in the project, told the Napa Valley Register. "It's just a lot of clearing."

The property is located at 585 First St., next to and behind the South Copia parking lot.

After the original Copia closed in 2008, the Napa Chefs Garden Co-Op took over the front part of the south Copia garden, but the rear part of the Copia garden was mostly left alone.

The north Copia property is now operated by the Culinary Institute of America as the CIA at Copia.

Next steps in the creation of Oxbow Yard include delivery and installation of containers that will become the kitchen, micro-distillery and "bar car" with beer taps

Oxbow Yard LP has four partners: Clark of Amizetta Winery in St. Helena, Chris Lehman of Frame Ventures in Marin and San Francisco, and Alan Guy and Richard Leider. Guy and Leider are listed as executives at Anvil Builders of San Francisco.

—

The Lake County Tourism Improvement District board of directors on Sept. 1 adopted Visit Lake County CA as the official brand for the work and destination marketing efforts funded by district assessment revenues collected by lodging establishment in the county.

“The first step in attracting visitors is establishing awareness of all our county has to offer as a visitor destination. Focusing on the more welcoming name of “Visit Lake County CA” will go a long way in increasing this awareness” said Visit Lake County CA Executive Director, Brian Fisher. “Our job is then to convert this awareness into real visitation.”

—

Trinchero Family Estates is now the U.S. importer for the Tenuta Regaleali wine portfolio from Italy. Beginning in January, the St. Helena-based winery said it will distribute, market and sell 13 wines ranging in suggested retail price from $14 to $200. Tenuta Regaleali has produced wine in Sicily since 1830.

—

Laffort USA in Petaluma announced it is the now exclusive distributor of Polyclar V and VT (PVPP) products for the wine industry, manufactured by Ashland Specialty Ingredients, a global materials company based in Delaware.

—

Bayside Marin Treatment Center in San Rafael was named among the top five facilities in California in Newsweek’s recent ranking of the best addiction treatment centers in the state.

It’s the second straight year the facility has finished in the top 10 of the publication’s rankings. Bayside Marin was sixth in the 2020 rankings before moving up to fourth for 2021.

This year, Newsweek partnered with Statista Inc., a global market research and consumer data firm, to create its Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2021 list. The final list included 300 facilities from the 25 states that had the highest number of addiction treatment centers according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.