New North Bay Association of Realtors president Erin George set sights on real estate career as a child

One could argue Erin George was born to be in real estate.

Her mother was a real estate broker with Century 21. George, who currently works in the Sonoma office of Sotheby’s International as a Realtor, became a quick study in her profession as a little girl.

George, 50, is the new North Bay Association of Realtors president and has been an agent since 2004. The association represents members in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties.

George was born in Seattle, grew up in the East Bay, but calls Sonoma home.

The North Bay Business Journal dove into George’s world with the following question-and-answer session.

How has your upbringing affected how you approach your profession?

My mom was a real estate broker and owned a successful Century 21 franchise. So at an early age, I started to learn the ins and outs of real estate. I enjoyed working in her office and was surrounded by successful agents who taught me how gratifying a career in real estate can be. Watching people’s dreams come true through home-ownership is exciting to say the least.

Have you wanted to be a real estate agent for a long time, and if so, why?

Yes! Growing up watching my mother’s great joy and passion for serving her clients was truly inspiring. The ability to own and operate my own business and be accountable to myself and my clients for my time and successes is rewarding.

Were there other professions you have delved into?

It was natural for me out of college to go into title and escrow, where I worked for over a decade as marketing director for eight counties, as well as a 1031 tax deferred exchange business. This was the perfect segue into real estate.

How has the real estate industry changed?

Technology has become a much larger part of the industry and has allowed us to look, sell and manage our homes in a more efficient way.

How has the pandemic affected how people buy property?

Technology will continue to provide efficiencies to the home buying process. It has become necessary to provide alternatives to viewing property through virtual tours and using online technology. I see this trend continuing.

Where do you see the state of residential real estate in California headed? Continually up, for example?

California has long been an amazing place to live — not only in terms of the ability to gain equity and to build financial wealth, but also (for) the beauty of our surroundings. It has been noted that California real estate has outperformed the stock market. I do not expect that to change.

Since it is a big part of the job, how do you stay motivated?

Easy — love what I do and love my clients. It does not even feel like a job to me most days. In addition, I find it important to fill my mind with positive messages. Some of my favorites are Tony Robbins, Dale Carnegie (and) Brian Tracy. I attribute much of my motivation and positive attitude to following the principals of my real estate trainer and coach Brian Buffini.

What's different about the Wine Country market compared to others?

Wine Country has a benefit of having a diverse population. Given the diversity in education and income, as well as being one of the most beautiful places in the world, we offer a bountiful range of scenery from the ocean, rivers, redwoods, vines to mountains. This is in addition to the world-class wineries, delicious food, and artisan crafts. This attracts a broad population of full-time residents and many who choose to spend their free time in Sonoma County as weekenders.

How would you describe the duties of being the president of the association?

This is an exciting year for our association. We are embarking upon a new three-year strategic plan outlining not only what our members would like to see in services but also providing organized outreach into the communities that we have long served.

Home ownership is being challenged at several levels, and having the real conversations about why home ownership is important. Not only does it provide the ability of our neighbors to accumulate wealth, but (it also) provides the security of a roof over our heads.

As the association president, it is so satisfying to lead an organization that has a direct impact on encouraging and supporting home ownership by making it attainable to more people, as we move towards a more sustainable housing economy.

What are the extra challenges of that extra-curricular activity?

There is an extra dedication of time. I have had several members ask why I would want to spend my time here versus spending all my time focused on my business. I find a great reward having firsthand knowledge of legislation and laws affecting home ownership. I set my business up prior to joining the association so that I could have the time to dedicate.

What do you do in your free time?

I love to cook and explore Sonoma County. We are fortunate to have so many incredible locally-owned businesses to visit and some of the most beautiful landscapes the world has to offer.

Do you think your profession welcomes diversity and why?

100% absolutely, (I do). It is a career that welcomes everyone. One must take a leap of faith financially getting into real estate, which can be risky. It is not for everyone being 100% commission income, but it certainly is the perfect business for diversity.

Anyone can sell real estate, but the reality is, we do not see as many people who represent our diverse population. I am passionate about bringing about change to our profession and will champion having our membership mirror the diversity in our communities.

What would you tell a budding or wannabe agent?

Real estate can be the toughest job you will ever love.

Who or what keeps you going at a steady pace in your life?

My husband, Joe, has long been called my Mack truck. He supports me in doing what I love. Joe's my biggest advocate and emotionally stable, so he can handle the ups and downs that I experience daily with my clients.