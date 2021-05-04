New operations exec named for 2 Sonoma County hospitals newly taken over by Providence

Darian Harris, who most recently served as an executive with Kaiser Permanente in San Jose, is the new vice president of operations at two Sonoma County facilities taken over by Providence in January.

Healdsburg Hospital and Petaluma Valley Hospital were purchased by NorCal HealthConnect, a secular, nonprofit affiliate of Providence. Providence also operates Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital as part of Providence Medical Group.

“We are thrilled to welcome Darian to our health care system. His ideals naturally align with our community-focused approach to care, and he brings a set of best practices and fresh tactics to elevating patient care,” said Franke Beirne, regional chief operating officer at Providence, Northern California.

Harris replaces David Southerland, who served as interim vice president of operations at the facilities from Jan. 1 through April 17, the health provider stated.

Previous to his position at Kaiser in San Jose, Harris was a director at Massachusetts General Hospital. He oversaw more than 18 jointly operated service lines and programs within the MGH/Southern New Hampshire Health System clinical affiliation portfolio.

Harris holds a master’s degree in health administration from the University of Washington and a bachelor’s degree in health services management from East Carolina University, where he has returned as an adjunct professor focusing on health care operations management and patient flow.

Healdsburg Hospital is a 43-bed acute care hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, physicians group, stroke institute and a range of specialty services. Petaluma Valley Hospital is also a 24/7 emergency and critical care hospital with 80 beds, surgical services, a birthing center and pulmonary rehabilitation services.