New winemaker named at Groth Vineyards & Winery in Napa Valley

Ted Henry has been named director of winegrowing at Groth Vineyards & Winery in Oakville.

“Ted shares our family’s philosophy that the greatness of our wines is born in our vineyard estates and those of our esteemed grower partners,” President and CEO Suzanne Groth stated in the Napa Valley winery’s announcement. “His passion for single-vineyard and estate wines and his knowledge of organic farming and how it improves wine quality will help further Groth’s mission of continually improving our unique wines of place through incremental advancements in farming and winemaking.”

Henry began his winemaking career in 1999 at Trinchero Family Estates, having earned his bachelor’s degree in fermentation science at the University of California, Davis. The winery stated that from there he moved to Artesa Winery and Vineyards and joined Jarvis Estate in 2008 as winemaker and also crafted wines at Clos du Val.

“I have long admired the iconic, vineyard-driven wines of Groth and the family’s adherence to growing and making wines with a distinctive sense of place,” Henry stated. “I look forward to working closely with the family and grower partners as we continue to explore all aspects of our estate vineyards and the Oakville appellation.”