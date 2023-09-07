Newsom signs legislation that aims to improve contractor oversight

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that would boost consumer protection by improving oversight and training of California's nearly 300,000 licensed contractors.

"Ensuring contractors work in a safe, competent and professional manner is at the heart of our commitment to Californians," Dodd said in a news release. "A way to do that is through better communication and education, as well as clear pathways for improvement when things go wrong. This new law will advance these principles among the licensed trades to strengthen an industry that is essential as we continue to build out our state."

The California Contractors State License Board regulates 44 types of contractors including builders, plumbers, electricians and painters. To ensure compliance with performance and safety standards, the board can impose remedial training or payment of restitution to consumers.

However, completion of these requirements does not always happen in a timely manner. Dodd's legislation would streamline this probationary process, ensuring contractors meet licensing obligations with fewer delays.

Additionally, Senate Bill 630 aims to help the board save money currently spent on mailing contractors tens of thousands of educational bulletins and documents by requiring submission of an email address with license applications so that communications can be sent electronically.

SB 630 is sponsored by the Contractors State Licensing Board. It was approved by the Assembly and Senate with overwhelming support before the governor signed it Sept. 1.