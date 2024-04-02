Nicole Serres: Why high achievers are embracing fractional work

Burned out on the 9-5 grind, more professionals at the peak of their careers are pivoting to passion projects by going solo. Enter the solopreneur - visionaries forging their own path mixing work and lifestyle priorities freely.

And fractional work arrangements are fueling the breakaway movement, letting one balance custom career blends absent elsewhere.

Defining fractional work

Fractional roles allow seasoned experts to consult independently across various companies simultaneously. It’s like going freelance, but with far more leverage and job security built in.

For instance, a fractional chief marketing oOfficer may oversee strategy for multiple firms in non-overlapping industries. Leadership talent gets diversified, creative stimulation and multiplied earning upside. Companies share costs accessing top-tier guidance otherwise unaffordable full-time. It’s the best of entrepreneurship with none of the instability risks.

Why high achievers are opting out

Despite reaching the management peak, many comeback kids are actually dialing ambitions down - or at least redefining conventional targets. With financial freedom secured, purpose and flexibility rise in priority. The non-stop executive lifestyle loses appeal without deeper personal meaning tied in.

Thus the siren song of self-direction calls. Solopreneurship lets one toggle their efforts based on energy, not obligation. The freedom to step off the treadmill and define work around lives, not the other way around, is too alluring to resist.

Fractional work then provides the perfect segue to ease uncertainty transitioning away from traditional employment. It can offer connection, structure and continuity amidst professional reinvention - a hybrid phase bridging old and new. One can road test working independently while building towards their bigger vision gradually.

The future is fractional

As pandemic-induced burnout lingers while automation handles more monotonous business functions, fractional work for solopreneurs offers the best of both worlds. Expect trailblazers across sectors to continue embracing career self-determination plus skill flexibility in this new age economy. The tables have turned - why squeeze fulfillment around work when work can fold seamlessly into fulfillment instead? If the great resignation proved anything, it’s that personal agency rules. The rise of fractional roles for solopreneurs puts purpose and passion first at last.

