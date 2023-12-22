Nine to Five By Nicole Smartt Serres: Workplace apologies

Given how much time we spend with our co-workers, it’s not surprising they see many aspects of our personality. We laugh with them, collaborate, share updates from our family lives, and — unfortunately — sometimes show our worst selves. It’s an unfortunate reality of workplace stresses and a relatively normal part of human relationships.

I’m talking about the occasional snappy response, a defensive moment, or a simple lack of communication. (Critically, I’m not talking about abusive or toxic behavior.) But when we accidentally show a less-than-kind side of ourselves in the workplace, it’s incumbent on all of us to promptly and thoroughly correct that harm.

A good apology has three components: Naming what you did, validating your impact on your colleague, and outlining the change you’ll make for next time. Here are nine scripts for workplace apologies that cover those bases and reflect a variety of common workplace conflicts or missteps.

Co-worker to co-worker

1. You slept through your alarm, and your co-worker had to start the day without you.

You could say: “I know firsthand how much work it is to open by yourself, and I’m so sorry that my carelessness put you in that position! I’ll be more careful moving forward — and thank you for covering.”

2. You waited too long to hand off a project to another department, and your co-workers had to scramble to get their leg of the work done.

You could say: “I’m so sorry that I took so much time on this project and left you with so little time to complete your portion. Next time, I’ll be better at communicating that I was struggling with the deadline that we set together before it’s too late.”

3. You’ve had a tough week and can’t stop making little mistakes that your colleague has to correct — adding to their already full workload.

You could say: “I know I’ve been falling behind this week, I’ve been feeling really underwater. I can see it showing in my work. I apologize that it’s been affecting you and am appreciative of you so kindly offering me support, even though it means more work for you!”

4. On a long day of work on your feet, you answered your co-worker’s benign question with a snarky response.

You could say: “I’m sorry — that wasn’t very nice of me, and it has nothing to do with you. I’m just exhausted, and my reserves are too low. Let’s try that again.”

Employees to their managers

5. You asked the same question several times over three weeks, and each time your boss answered. But you’ve been distracted lately with outside-of-work concerns, and your boss became frustrated that it didn’t seem like you were listening.

You could say: “I should have paid more attention to the first time we had this conversation so I didn’t have to keep asking the same question over again. I’m sorry I’ve been so distracted, and I appreciate your patience.”

6. Your boss asked you to write a report, but you lost track of time and couldn’t complete it before the end of the day.

You could say: “I really should have told you that my workload was too heavy to take on the report by the end of the day instead of promising something I couldn’t achieve. I apologize for the lack of communication.”

7. When your boss gave you feedback on your presentation, you felt defensive and said, “I actually think people liked that part.” Once you thought about it more, you felt embarrassed by your knee-jerk reaction.

You could say: “I’m sorry that I wasn’t being receptive to your notes on my presentation earlier. I’m grateful you take the time to help me to grow here, and I’ll work on taking feedback with more grace.”

Managers to their reports

8. Your direct report came to you asking for support with a project they were struggling with. You were rushing to a meeting, and it seemed like you were frustrated or annoyed by their question.

Once you have a moment to breathe, you could say: “I feel terrible that it seemed like I was frustrated with you earlier. You should never feel like asking for help is wrong, and I’m sorry I gave you that impression. I’d love to sit down now and talk through what you’re worried about.”

9. You’ve been slammed for weeks and have canceled your team’s weekly meeting so you could get through some of your own work.

The next time you meet, you could say: “Hey team, I know I’ve been absent the last few weeks and doing a poor job of managing my own work and being a leader. I’m sorry if I haven’t been an accessible resource to you. I’ll do a better job of managing my own time so that I can make these meetings moving forward.”