California Wine Country hotel occupancy falls in November as coronavirus pandemic worsens

CHERYL SARFATY
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 21, 2020, 3:56PM
North Bay hotel data

For November, compared with a year before.

NAPA COUNTY

Occupancy: 45.5%, down 35.2%

Average daily rate: $260.44, down 18.3%

Revenue: $17 million, down 49.7%

Revenue year to date: $176 million, down 58.4%

Survey size: 4,766 rooms

SONOMA COUNTY

Occupancy: 49.4%, down 32.6%

Average daily rate: $141.96 down 16.2%

Revenue: $14.6 million, down 41.2%

Revenue year to date: $165 million, down 46.1%

Survey size: 6,927 rooms

MARIN COUNTY

Occupancy: 46.9%, down 37.7%

Average daily rate: $152.58, down 23.5%

Revenue: $5 million, down 52.3%

Revenue year to date: $60 million, down 52.7%

Survey size: 2,451 rooms

SOLANO COUNTY

Occupancy: 59.4%, down 8.1%

Average daily rate: $87.40, down 14.3%

Revenue: $6.7 million, down 21.3%

Revenue year to date: $78 million, down 26.1%

Survey size: 4,285 rooms

Source: STR Inc.

Source: STR Inc.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Check out this map showing progress of California counties toward reopening from economic lockdowns.

Three of the North Bay’s largest counties saw revenue in November drop by as much as half year over year, and in one if fell by even more, according to the latest hotel data.

Marin County’s hotel revenue dropped by 52.3%, followed by Napa County at 49.7%, and Sonoma County at 41.2%, reported analytics firm STR on Friday. One factor for the final week of November may be attributed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s limited stay-at-home order and overnight curfew that he enforced for one month beginning Nov. 21 because of spiking coronavirus cases.

But on Dec. 3, that order was superseded by Newsom’s announcement that if ICU-bed capacity in any of five regions in the state falls beneath 15%, it will trigger business shutdowns and limits on people’s movement within 24 hours. With the entire state now under the mandate, December’s hotel occupancy rates will likely indicate the fallout.

For November, the hotel occupancy rate in Napa County was 45.5%, down 35.2% from a year earlier, according to analytics firm STR’s latest report, released Dec. 18. Average daily rate was $260.44 down 18.3%, while revenue was $17 million, down 49.7% from November 2019.

Sonoma County’s occupancy rate was 49.4%, down 32.6% from November 2019. The county’s average daily rate was $141.96, down 16.2%, while revenue was $14.6 million, down 41.2% from a year earlier.

The occupancy rate in Marin County in November was 46.9%, a 37.7% drop from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $152.58, down 23.5%; and revenue was $5 million, down 52.3% from November 2019.

Solano County’s occupancy rate last month compared to a year earlier was 59.4%, down 8.1%. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $87.40, down 14.3% from November 2019; and revenue was $6.7 million, down 21.3%.

