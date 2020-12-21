California Wine Country hotel occupancy falls in November as coronavirus pandemic worsens

Three of the North Bay’s largest counties saw revenue in November drop by as much as half year over year, and in one if fell by even more, according to the latest hotel data.

Marin County’s hotel revenue dropped by 52.3%, followed by Napa County at 49.7%, and Sonoma County at 41.2%, reported analytics firm STR on Friday. One factor for the final week of November may be attributed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s limited stay-at-home order and overnight curfew that he enforced for one month beginning Nov. 21 because of spiking coronavirus cases.

But on Dec. 3, that order was superseded by Newsom’s announcement that if ICU-bed capacity in any of five regions in the state falls beneath 15%, it will trigger business shutdowns and limits on people’s movement within 24 hours. With the entire state now under the mandate, December’s hotel occupancy rates will likely indicate the fallout.

For November, the hotel occupancy rate in Napa County was 45.5%, down 35.2% from a year earlier, according to analytics firm STR’s latest report, released Dec. 18. Average daily rate was $260.44 down 18.3%, while revenue was $17 million, down 49.7% from November 2019.

Sonoma County’s occupancy rate was 49.4%, down 32.6% from November 2019. The county’s average daily rate was $141.96, down 16.2%, while revenue was $14.6 million, down 41.2% from a year earlier.

The occupancy rate in Marin County in November was 46.9%, a 37.7% drop from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $152.58, down 23.5%; and revenue was $5 million, down 52.3% from November 2019.

Solano County’s occupancy rate last month compared to a year earlier was 59.4%, down 8.1%. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $87.40, down 14.3% from November 2019; and revenue was $6.7 million, down 21.3%.