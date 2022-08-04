No wellness program at your business? No budget? No problem

Employee wellness and well-being is at the forefront of many leaders’ and most HR professionals’ minds.

A recent report from CNBC reports that about 46% of workers are dealing with mental health challenges.

“Many workers said they have experienced increased anxiety around job security and also found changes in their work routine and organization stressful,” the article states. “When working from home, nearly half said they felt lonely and isolated.”

Michelle Strasburger is CEO of The Wellness Value, an organization that works with employers to create employee wellness programs to make the world of work a happier and healthier place.“

“Companies that neglect employee wellness will not survive The Great Resignation,” said Strasburger. “By implementing an employee wellness or a wellbeing program, employees will be able to improve their productivity, will be more engaged and will continue to work for an employer that cares about their wellbeing.”

A recent study by the Annals of Family Medicine looked at the relationship between depression and workplace productivity.

Study participants answered a questionnaire designed to gauge their mental health, along with questions around their productivity. The study found that for every one-point increase in the questionnaire results (a higher score equaled more depression), workers were 2% less productive on average.

Should your company start a program?

With such a clear link between performance and productivity, logic follows that you can improve your employees’ performance by implementing programs that focus on wellness and wellbeing.

If you balked at that last sentence, you’re not alone. When we think about creating a “program” for employees, it’s easy to imagine a huge endeavor that will cost a ton of money.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. There are small steps you can take to lean in, come to understand your employees’ needs, and put some small wins on the board. These small wins will add up over time. And the best part? They cost little-to-nothing to implement.

How to start a low-cost wellness program at your company

1. Start with a feedback loop

The first step is to listen to your employees. It’s easier to just throw something out there to see if it sticks, but if you want to make improvements to team morale and employee well-being, you have to start with listening to your employees.

You can do this in many ways from small round table meetings to surveys.

WELCOA, the Wellness Council of America, has a free tool that looks at seven different benchmarks as they relate to employee wellness, then rates your programs against other companies that are taking the survey. This assessment can give you a great foundation to see where you need to improve.

Anyone can take the WELCOA benchmark to see where you need to improve. Of course, this is only the beginning. You’ll need to act on the feedback you receive.

2. Launch a peer wellness group

Another budget friendly way to start a company wellness program is to create an Employee Resource Group, or ERG, that encourages employees to support each other’s wellness and/or mental health needs in the workplace.

ERGs are a great way for employees to share their ideas, challenges and get support in a safe environment. In an article “How To Form a Mental Health Employee Resource Group,” The Harvard Business Review calls out the perks of ERGs — specifically their usefulness in creating safe spaces for sharing experiences.

“ERGs are created to build community among people with shared identities or experiences at work. When done thoughtfully, those that focus on mental health promote diversity and inclusion and provide support for employees managing symptoms of mental health conditions.”

ERGs, then, are a powerful tool for supporting a healthy company culture. They don’t cost anything, but you must allow employees the necessary time to participate in them for them to have true, lasting impact. Some organizations even give employees a stipend for the work that the ERG does.

3. Recognize that true wellness includes employee voices

While a walking challenge or a water challenge can be fun “wellness” initiatives, they might be missing the mark (and still cost you time and money!).

Allowing employees to voice what they need will help you solve any problems without going over budget.

“We look at wellness as a one size fits all approach,” says Strasburger, “You’re missing the opportunity to positively impact more employees by implementing wellness initiatives that they want and need when you implement a one size fits all approach.”

If you take one piece of advice from this article, let it be this: The best wellness program is the one that’s customized to its company and employees.

There are many different approaches to wellness, and each organization is unique. To truly serve your employees’ needs, your wellness program should be unique as well. Where will your wellness program take you when you lean in and let your employees have a voice?