Community Philanthropy Awards: North Bay Association of Realtors Charity

North Bay Association of Realtors determined to make a difference in community

The North Bay Association of Realtors Charity was established four years ago to meet the needs of the communities where the members work and live. The charity is an all-volunteer organization that, through events and fundraisers, raises money that is given back to local organizations in hope that it helps improve the lives of our neighbors.

In all, the charity contributed over $164,000 for 2019 in monetary donations to local organizations. Additionally their volunteers collected coats, food and spent countless hours on behalf of the charity to improve the living situations of our neighbors.

What events or activities would you like to highlight?

The mission of the organization is to improve housing and the well-being for those in need. The charity supported organizations like Rebuilding Together, Reach for Home, The Career Education Technical Foundation, Vet Connect, and The Living Room.

For our youth the charity gave back to The Boys and Girls Club, Social Advocates for Youth, Chops Teen Center, and many scholarships were granted to deserving graduates in both Sonoma and Napa counties though the Petaluma Education Foundation, the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation and directly through local high schools.

The charity supported families and seniors through the Table in Napa, Redwood Empire Food Bank, Food for Thought, Meals and Wheels, the Sebastopol and Petaluma Senior Centers. These are only a few of the organizations we supported in 2019.

Along with fundraisers that have supported many local charities through monetary donations, our members have done these things:

1. Collect food for local food banks at Thanksgiving.

2. Volunteer monthly for the Table in Napa.

3. Serve Thanksgiving dinners to seniors and the less fortunate.

4. Collect donated coats during the holidays.

5. Volunteer at Redwood Empire Food Bank.

6. Donate goods to the Veterans' Village.

What ways does your organization help support the idea of helping others?

We encourage our members to volunteer and created our charity to support the less fortunate in our communities. We have 12-14 fundraisers a year to support these efforts. All of these events are run by volunteers with assistance from the Association. Last year we donated over $163,000 to more than 50 charities in Mendocino, Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties. All raised by volunteers.

How is the idea of helping others or working to solve community issues incorporated your personal life or in the company’s culture?

We want our neighbors to succeed and thrive. We believe that by contributing to the well-being of others, we are improving the communities in which we all live. We focus on housing and homeless related issues, but do not limit our giving to just those organizations.

How does your company's philanthropy work spill over into personal life?

For all of our member volunteers, they give up countless hours of personal time to participate in our fundraising events. They bring their children when they can so they can teach them the joy of giving back. They stand out in the cold with their children collecting food and donations for their communities. They donate time to organizations above and beyond what they do to support our events.

Describe why you do what you do in the community in six words.

Paying it forward changes the world.

Why are you inspired by helping others?

Our members are in the local communities on a daily basis and see the misfortune of others firsthand. This inspires them to volunteer so we can improve our neighbors lives.