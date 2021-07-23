Subscribe

North Bay Business Journal names top CFOs of 2021

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
July 23, 2021
Updated 1 hour ago

Those who are the fiscal guides to their companies and the volunteers to help on finances with community groups are being recognized by the North Bay Business Journal this year in its eighth annual CFO Awards.

Recipients will be recognized at a virtual event on Aug. 25. (See this year’s winners in the gallery above. Not pictured: Rick Edson of Santa Rosa City Schools.)

A keynote speaker for the event is set to be Juan Sanchez, president of luxury artisan tequila producer Clase Azul Spirits.

Profiles of the award winners will appear in the Aug. 30 issue of the Journal.

Register to attend the event at nbbj.news/cfo21.

