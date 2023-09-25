North Bay businesses argue self-regulation vs federal heat mandate for workers

Having started virtual conference calls Sept. 7, OSHA would also like to hear feedback and gain participation from representatives in the following industries:

Heat domes and heat waves have become a part of our common weather vernacular, not just in the North Bay, but also across the nation and the globe.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, exposure to environmental heat killed 999 U.S. workers from 1992-2021, with an average 33 fatalities per year during that time period.

Global temps have risen 2.02 degrees , according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Locally, temperatures in Santa Rosa have climbed an additional half degree on average in the last decade ending in 2020, NOAA reported for the Business Journal. The average temperature for the Sonoma County seat, from high to low, was 55.4 degrees Fahrenheit this July, NOAA reported. By contrast, it was 54.2 degrees in 2022.

Dangerous heat levels have sparked a debate over the impact on lost worker productivity — and whether it should result in government intervention.

Some companies such as Chick fil-A have taken matters into their own hands, deploying cooling devices for when the mercury rises.

Chris Medford, who owns the Santa Rosa franchise on Mendocino Avenue, keeps four ice vests for workers to wear when they feel the need. But since there’s seldom a perfect science, the staff has discovered the vests are heavy, though, and not comfortable to wear, Medford indicated. Still, they suffice in a pinch when necessary.

More functional, two huge evaporative coolers set up next to the fast food restaurant are far more popular to the employees taking drive-thru orders, Medford said. These exterior coolers blow cool air at 29 mph over a 2,000-square-foot space.

“They keep it nice and cool,” he said.

Two years following the Biden Administration’s request for the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration to come up with a federal rule by which companies must protect workers, the heat mandate is still in progress. Fed OSHA released a 54-page draft of recommendations on July 27 as a heat hazard standard, which lays the groundwork for the mandate.

Some companies and business groups believe they can do without more government rules and manage their own solutions to the often overlooked health problem that cost the economy an estimated $100 billion in 2020, according to a study by The Lancet, an international medical journal.

Duane Faloni is a vice president and district director of the San Diego-based landscaping company LandCare. He manages 120 workers across Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano and Yolo counties.

“I think there are enough regulations on the table for us. It’s our business to keep our teams safe,” Faloni said. “Most people want to do the right thing.” He has a few makeshift cooling suggestions of his own.

On hot days, Faloni has wheeled up a food truck with a build-your-own frozen slush machine. Other times, Popsicles, ice cream treats, sun hats and Gatorade are handed out.

He also notices the workers feel better wearing long sleeves to prevent sunburn. Frequent breaks in the shade are also recommended, along with “keeping an eye out for each other,” he said.

And depending on the job, starting early is always a welcome change for LandCare and its workers.

LandCare also conducts training to alert workers on how to spot heat exhaustion. If left untreated, heat stroke can be deadly. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the illness claimed 1,708 lives in 2022, nearly three times the number a decade earlier.

Owen Lynn, who manages eight field workers for Keystone Yards in Napa, swears by sending coolers full of ice on hot days to job sites in Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties. Lynn has also found success with his workers pouring electrolyte powders in their water to help replenish fluid levels — since water is considered the most important tool in fighting the effects of dangerous heat.

“I’m not the type of boss that micromanages my employees. They can take as many breaks as possible and drink when they need to drink,” he said. “I’m not telling them to put aside safety.”

And that’s precisely what business advocacy groups are counting on to maintain workplace productivity and keep workers safe.

“We already have enough rules and guidance on addressing employee protections,” said Elizabeth Milito, executive director of the National Federation of Independent Business.

Individual states have their own rules. This includes Cal/OSHA, which, for example, requires all outside job sites to have access to water. The rules also mandate shade at 80 degrees.

“A blanket federal mandate is not the answer. It’s too difficult to implement,” Milito said. “We’re always concerned with a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach. And, we’ll have layer upon layer of regulations.”

Beyond the actual implementation of the rules on the job site, Milito insists the record-keeping and “liability traps” may prove burdensome to business. The Biden Administration asked the U.S. Department of Labor to ramp up enforcement of heat-safety violations and increase inspections in high-risk industries such as construction and agriculture.

“It’s tricky for companies, and small businesses live and die on their reputation,” she said at the notion of a company getting dinged over missing a requirement. She was referring to the public and legal scrutiny of, for example, making sure every little detail is documented for the government.

“There’s a great deal of ambiguity,” she said.

As it currently stands, OSHA’s current proposal includes a mandate to ensure adequate shade; water hydration set at one quart per worker; training sessions; emergency response plans; and record-keeping requirements.

“Historically, high temperatures impact everyone and put our nation’s workers at high risk,” acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su said in a statement. “A workplace heat standard has long been a top priority for the Department of Labor, but rule making takes time and working people need help now.”

As part of the process, OSHA announced Aug. 25 the agency seeks guidance under the Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act. It enlisted the help of the U.S. Small Business Administration for the review panel. The panel will review OSHA’s suggestions to help develop the standard its referring to as the Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings. The panel began virtual conference calls Sept. 7 and is seeking participation from several additional industries.