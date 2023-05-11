North Bay Credit Union earns designation for low-income citizens

North Bay Credit Union was certified by the U.S. Treasury for a special program that allows enhanced access to financial services for the underserved members of the community, the Sonoma County credit union announced Tuesday.

The Community Development Financial Institutions Fund designation is provided to financial institutions with the end-goal to enhance economic growth in distressed areas.

The low-income financial fund was established in 1994 to boost lending and community development.

North Bay Credit Union CEO Chris Call views the designation as a way “to ensure banking services are available to everyone in the North Bay.”

The Santa Rosa-based credit union has $112 million in assets, offering a slate of lending programs, ranging from mortgages to vehicle loans.

Other North Bay financial institutions with the designation include Summit State Bank in Sonoma County and Westamerica Bank in Marin County.