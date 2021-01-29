North Bay Food Industry Group rebrands, changes name to Naturally North Bay

The regional trade group of specialty food and beverage companies known as North Bay Food Industry Group, or FIG, has rebranded and changed its name to Naturally North Bay, effective Jan. 1, according to Carolyn Stark, executive director.

The regional organization has had a two-year affiliation with Naturally Network, a national nonprofit and trade association founded in 2005 as Naturally Boulder, in Colorado. The group, which incorporated in August, now has Naturally San Francisco Bay Area, Naturally Chicago and other cities in its portfolio, including in Austin, San Diego and New York, with Los Angeles in the pipeline, said Stark.

“The benefit for our members is access to programs from around the country, but also coming together as a community of thought leaders in the natural products industry,” Stark said, whose organization is comprised of 54 member companies, representing about 4,000 employees in the North Bay. Member companies include Amy’s Kitchen, Traditional Medicinals, Clover Sonoma, Strauss Family Creamery and Manzana, among others.

Naturally Network’s affiliated nonprofits offer year-round education programming and networking events, mentoring for entrepreneurs and established businesses, and serves as a voice for the natural products industry, according to the organization’s website.

Stark and two of Naturally North Bay’s board members — Xavier Unkovic, president and CEO for Petaluma-based Amy’s Kitchen, and Blair Kellison, CEO of Rohnert Park-headquartered Traditional Medicinals —are also now serving on the board of Naturally Network, she noted.

Stark largely credited Unkovic and Kellison for their key roles in navigating FIG through last year.

“We went from 22 meetings a year to 54 because we accelerated our outreach to members during the crisis of 2020,” Stark said. “We were meeting weekly and had a leadership roundtable that expanded to include about 55 people, led by Xavier and Blair.

“This is where the real value of our FIG community came to the fore because as one company developed a response to the challenge of COVID in its production facilities, everybody could learn from those experiences,” she said. “And that really is the core of our community, which is sharing of best practices and ideas.”