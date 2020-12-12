North Bay hospitals face increasing numbers of coronavirus patients

The number of available ICU beds in the North Bay is shrinking fast.

As of late Friday afternoon, Northern California’s ICU-bed capacity was 26.6%, and the greater Bay Area region was at 16.7%, according to the state, which has defined five regions in California.

If the number of open ICU beds across all hospitals in the Northern California region falls beneath 15%, all of the North Bay will be placed under the regional stay-home order, which supersedes and is more restrictive than the purple tier, the strictest of the state’s four-tiered Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Although all North Bay counties are now in the purple tier, Marin and Sonoma counties preemptively pulled the trigger and are operating under the stay-home order.

Solano County could be next.

“Today, we have an all-time high of 28 positive COVID-19 patients, about one-fourth in our ICU at NorthBay Medical Center, which reached capacity this morning,” Steve Huddleston, vice president for public affairs, NorthBay Healthcare, said on Friday. “The remainder of the positive patients are in an isolated, acute-care unit.”

NorthBay Medical Center, located in Fairfield, has 24 licensed ICU beds, and six at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville, Huddleston said.

“Both of our hospitals have been at, or near, capacity for the past 10 days,” Huddleston said on Thursday. “Our staff has done extraordinary work in managing the daily patient census, avoiding the need to temporarily put patients in hallways, for example, while awaiting an available room. There have been times patients in the emergency department have experienced long waits there before being admitted because of the high census.”

In Napa County, Queen of the Valley Medical Center set up a separate 16-bed unit to house only COVID-19-positive patients. Over the last week and a half, the hospital has had between nine and 17 COVID-19 patients, said Dr. Amy Herold, chief medical officer of the hospital, which is operated by Providence St. Joseph Health.

The COVID-19 designated unit had been decommissioned after the hospital added its 20-bed ICU unit when it opened its Herman Family Pavilion in 2014.

“It’s really nice we have that available because we can put all COVID patients in there regardless of what level of care they need,” whether it's regular med-surge, a monitored bed or ICU, she said. “We try to keep them all together to minimize exposure risk to patients that don't have COVID.”

Queen of the Valley also is prepared to place patients elsewhere in the hospital, if needed.

“We do have negative-pressure rooms all over the hospital, so we are protecting people and keeping them safe,” Herold said. “In the past, we have put some COVID patients that were so sick in our negative-pressure ICU rooms in the regular ICU, but that is not currently the case.”

Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital reopened its doors on Tuesday after being temporarily closed due to the Glass Fire. As of yesterday, the hospital has plenty of capacity, said Dr. Tim Lyons, chief medical officer.

“If more capacity is needed in the future, the hospital is prepared to expand from 151 to 187 beds, which includes increasing ICU capacity from 12 to 42 beds as needed,” Lyons said.

ICU-bed capacity in Sonoma County remains manageable, according to its three biggest health care systems: Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health and Providence St. Joseph Health.

Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Petaluma Valley Hospital, both operated by Providence St. Joseph Health, have continued to manage their number of COVID-19 patients, according to The Press Democrat, citing Dr. Chad Krilich, chief medical officer at Providence St. Joseph Health.

Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital has 26 licensed ICU beds, and could expand to 39 ICU beds, if needed, according to Krilich. Petaluma Valley Hospital has nine ICU beds and is able to add another four beds.

Spokespeople for Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and Kaiser Permanente’s medical centers in Santa Rosa, as well as San Rafael in Marin County, said in email statements they are currently able to manage all hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Michelle Gaskill-Hames, senior vice president of health plan and hospital operations for Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California operations, said in an email statement the health care system is seeing an increase COVID-19 cases, with about a third more COVID-19 cases than its previous peak in June.

“We are also keeping a close eye on ICU bed volume, which fluctuates,” Gaskill-Hames said. “Because Kaiser Permanente is a fully integrated health care system, we can more readily accommodate patients, if needed, from one Kaiser Permanente medical center that is heavily impacted to other Kaiser Permanente sites that are less so.”

MarinHealth Medical Center stated it remains full operational and prepared to safely care for its patients with COVID-19.

“While we have seen a slight uptick in the number of patients with COVID-19 at the hospital, we have no capacity issues and do not plan to make any adjustment to the treatments or services we offer,” Jamie Maites, vice president, marketing and communications, said in an email statement.

Huddleston, of NorthBay Healthcare, said it will be “extremely difficult to predict” what will happen over the coming weeks.

“In Solano County, contact tracing shows the resurge this month is a result of family and social gatherings with people letting down their guard,” he said. “And when they congregate, they fail to wear a mask and socially distance. And here comes Christmas.”