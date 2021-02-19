North Bay hotel occupancy down in January, mostly unchanged from December

The North Bay area’s year-over-year hotel occupancy figures in January showed little movement from December, with Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Solano counties remaining significantly down from January 2020, before the pandemic began, according to new data released Friday.

As occupancy has dropped, the industry also saw revenues continue to decline from the previous year.

Solano County took the smallest hit. The county’s year-over-year revenue dropped by 7.6% compared to January 2020. Napa County recorded the highest percentage of revenue loss at 75%, followed by Marin County at 61.5%. Sonoma County recorded a 45.9% decline in revenue compared to the year prior.

Napa County’s hotel occupancy rate in January was 21.4%, down 60.9% from a year earlier, according to analytics firm STR’s latest report. Average daily rate was $165.53 down 31.1%, while revenue was $5 million, down 75% from January 2020.

Sonoma County’s occupancy rate was 38.9%, down 35.7% from January 2020. The county’s average daily rate was $116.59, down 20.1%, while revenue was $10 million, down 45.9% from a year earlier.

The occupancy rate in Marin County in January was 33.5%, a 43.7% drop from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $123.17, down 31.5%; and revenue was $3 million, down 61.5% from January 2020.

Solano County’s occupancy rate last month compared to a year earlier was 58.2%, down 1.8%. The average daily rate for the county’s hotel industry was $83.31, down 9.1% from January 2020; and revenue was $6.5 million, down 7.6%.