North Bay hotels ready to exit roller coaster ride of pandemic lockdowns

This story is part of a series that looks at the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020 and how North Bay businesses are recovering.

A year of doing business under COVID-19 has left hotels with one mission: to survive.

“The industry nationwide lost an unprecedented 90% of business from 2019,” said Sara Cummings, executive director of the Sonoma County Hospitality Association.

Year-over-year losses peaked in April 2020 across the North Bay’s four counties that normally drive the most tourism traffic, with Napa County’s figures, as reported by hospitality data analytics firm STR, being the most dramatic. Its April hotel occupancy was down 84%, accompanied by a 97% drop in revenue. Sonoma County’s hotel occupancy rate in April compared to a year earlier was down 63%, with a revenue decline of 82%.

Marin County’s hotel occupancy in April of last year was down 67% compared to April 2019, with a 59% decline revenue. And Solano County’s hotel occupancy rate in April declined 52%, along with a 59% decline in revenue from the year prior, according to STR.

But with COVID-19 infection rates continuing to drop as vaccine availability rises, North Bay hoteliers are turning the lights back on in their guest rooms.

Sara Brooks, general manager at Napa River Inn. (Photo courtesy of Sara Brooks)

“We are looking at some very busy weekends through the spring and the surge of bookings we’re seeing coming in for the summer and fall has been incredibly encouraging,” said Sara Brooks, general manager of Napa River Inn. “People are ready to travel, safely. It’s still mainly a drive market, but as restaurants are reopening and wineries are expanding outdoor operations, we are welcoming more and more guests.”

And Cummings reported that Sonoma County’s hotel occupancy rate over the last four weeks is 53%, citing STR data.

A year ago, the rate was in the high teens, she said.

“The biggest challenge for hotels and tourism right now is the return of meetings, events and conferences, due in large part to the lack of guidance from the state,” Cummings said.

Restrictions vary by county, but most continue to limit the size of indoor gatherings.

“Other states are currently open, giving them a huge advantage right now in this area,” Cummings said. “We hope this will be resolved as soon as possible so that our industry can continue to recover.”

As of press time, the North Bay’s six counties all are in the red tier, under the state’s four-tiered Blueprint for a Safer Economy. That’s better than the most restrictive purple tier, but not as liberating as the next tier.

“Our fingers are crossed that our numbers are healthy enough to move into the orange tier in Napa County, which will mean even more options for visitors,” Brooks said. “Last year at this time, we were hopeful that the closures and shutdowns would be short lived. It turned out to be a very long 12 months, but I believe we’ve finally turned the corner.”

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and education. She previously worked for a Gannett daily newspaper in New Jersey and NJBIZ, the state’s business journal. Cheryl has freelanced for business journals in Sacramento, Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University, Northridge. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.