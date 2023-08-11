North Bay movie-related film workers, businesses seek other ways to pay the bills amid strike

The Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strike is estimated to be costing the film and television industry $150 million a week, but there’s more at stake to industry stakeholders.

That stark statistic from a July 17 Forbes article represents just one piece of the overall economic impact and what’s at stake for the participants.

Notably, the film sector of Sonoma County alone adds up to more than 1,000 workers equaling $33.5 million in labor income, according to a 2020 report by the county’s Economic Development Board. The entire sector adds up to $177 million when factoring in such periphery industries as Realtors and promoters.

Northern California art directors, stuntmen and women, studio developers and equipment rental managers from the Sierra Nevada foothills to the Bay Area are also feeling the pinch of the studio shutdowns.

In our own backyard

On a relaxing weekend day, you’ll find Sonoma art director and set designer Doug Freeman, 68, throwing nuts across his shop’s patio to the birds and squirrels. Freeman is using his downtime in his business Jet Sets to prepare for a yard sale.

Freeman has been in the movie industry for more than 50 years, working on such film projects as “American Graffiti” and “Towering Inferno” to “Magnum Force” and “Star Trek IV.”

He attributes his background in getting his career off the ground. His father worked in lighting and his grandmother in costumes. Freeman got his start in the business as a teenager hauling cable for the 1968 movie “Bullitt” starring Steve McQueen.

“It’s a small niche, but I love what I do,” he said.

Freeman manages the set design of high-tech events as he awaits the outcome of the SAG-AFTRA strike that by some accounts could last through the year.

As a Screen Actors Guild member, Freeman supports the union for however long the strike goes on.

“(The union is) not going to give in. They can’t,” he said. “I might have been affected because I could have a cool project, but they’re not calling. So who knows?”

The actors and writers, who are part of the Writers Guild of America, are negotiating over two major issues besides pay: Payouts for streamed content and a defined artificial intelligence (AI) policy that protects the creative work of writers and images of actors.

The WGA is requesting the studios “regulate use of artificial intelligence” that may not “write or rewrite literary material.” The union said the studio alliance rejected the proposal.

“It’s here. Big Brother is here,” Freeman said, taking aim at the potential that major movie studios have in “making a lot of money” and using computer-generated images to make more at the expense of actors.

It’s getting real and close to home

AI has become a hot topic for a variety of industries in which workers feel their jobs are threatened. Almost half of Americans (45%) express concern about the impact of AI on their jobs, according to poll results published this month in the Los Angeles Times.

“They can pay them $300 a day, then have their likeness forever. It’s totally unfair,” Freeman said, adding the mere art form is jeopardized.

When asked what happens once computer art dominates, the longtime designer and art director provided a stark collective glimpse of the creative world in our society: “Then, we’ll have a lobotomy.”

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which declined to provide comment for this article, countered in the Times that AI-generated copy, for example, “isn’t eligible to get writing credit.”

Indeed, the growing prominence of AI prompted the U.S. Copyright Office last March to upgrade its guidelines for writing credits. In the office’s view, copyright can only protect material “that is the product of human creativity,” the Washington, D.C.-based agency published in its report.

“What we’re seeing now is something that looks like human thinking. Is AI ‘creating’ a document or slavishly following algorithms? This is a big philosophical discussion now, and we’re rightly concerned to get into it,” said Craig Stainbrook, a Santa Rosa attorney who covers intellectual property law.

AI causing industry back flips

As an actor and stuntman, Rocky Capella, the same age as Freeman, said he believes the studios are seeing green in terms of money saved.

“This is really something that needs to be addressed. It’s not ethical. They have the ability to put a face on a different body. And it’s all about the money. You have a top studio exec making $31 million and the average SAG member making $26,000,” he said.

A longtime SAG member himself, Capella said the wait for the strike to end is worth the principles. The Nevada City actor, who has been involved in about 700 projects, has turned to making to auto commercials during the strike.