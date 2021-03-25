North Bay personal care professionals rejuvenated after year of chaos

This story is part of a series that looks at the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020 and how North Bay businesses are recovering.

If you think you’ve tackled a lot doing business during the past year with the COVID-19 crisis, try being Rock Paper Scissors salon owner Katie Enfield.

With her industry in ground zero of the pandemic’s wrath, she gave birth. The experience gave her a sense of appreciation beyond her wildest dreams. It showed her that life is about more than her company located on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa.

In turn, the enlightenment made her appreciate even more the people side of the business she has built up.

“I had nothing to fall back on (when closed),” she said, referring to a lack of reserves and no funding through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, started at the beginning of the economic lockdowns to control the coronavirus. “But I love what I do and missed seeing my clients.”

She estimated about 90% have returned — with bad haircuts they “learned how to do on YouTube that I’ve had to correct,” she said jokingly.

Like spas, hair salons in Sonoma County are allowed to reopen with modifications to indoor appointments.

What’s the biggest takeaway from this memorable year?

Enfield — who has owned the Santa Rosa hair salon for nine years — also has a toddler and realized alongside her husband that her work was causing her to miss out on special moments with her children.

“I’m never going back to where I was,” she said.

The most difficult challenges involved opening and closing three times to meet state and Sonoma County orders. On the day she returned to the shop from maternity leave, the salon was ordered closed again.

Then, there was the extra investment that salons, like restaurants and bars, were forced to make to be compliant with pandemic safety guidelines.

“The start-up costs for reopening were significant at a time when we weren’t making any money,” she said.

Healthquest Fitness Center in Napa was able to reopen at 10% capacity. (Tony Giovannoni photo)

Trying to stay pumped

Healthquest Fitness Center owner Tony Giovannoni tried to stay as productive as he could during these challenging times.

He repainted and refurbished the empty Napa gym on California Boulevard, so his members may return to a spruced up center.

“We got to do things we ordinarily wouldn’t be able to (with people in the gym),” he said.

Waiting to reopen started to get old though. One or two months went by with no fanfare. But when it turned into about half the year, the waiting game turned into another more troubling story.

The most memorable time was when he was forced to have a heart-to-heart talk with his staff.

“I had to lay out where we were going. I ran out of the PPP (funding) and told them ‘we’re going to have to do something pretty drastic.’ I knew the buckling down would be bad,” he said.

Consequently, the talk led to layoffs.

He found himself lacking energy.

“It was always routine for me to go to work. But after a while, I started questioning, why bother?” he said. “There was nothing positive about it.”

A flicker of hope in him and a reminder that he built the business over a few decades overcame the frustration of losing so much and feeling like the system was unfair.

“I had no choice but to keep going,” he said, despite losing 70% of his income over the unprecedented year.

Nonetheless, Giovannoni remains optimistic about what the future holds, especially with more people becoming vaccinated. He said he witnessed proof of that when he and his wife went out to dinner last Tuesday night and saw that downtown Napa was packed with people.

Now that Napa County has moved into the red tier (“substantial” risk of transmission) of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, local gyms are able to operate at 10% of capacity. The county is poised to move up to the orange tier next week, which would allow gyms 25% capacity.

“We’re here when they’re ready,” he said.

Osmosis near Occidential is able to conduct massages in its pagodas. (Michael Stusser photo)

Rubbing out the kinks

It’s difficult to avoid the closeness a massage therapist has with a client. That’s why Michael Stusser, who owns the Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary in Freestone, knew he would need to be creative in hosting customers for treatments.

Osmosis therapists were able to give massages in the pagodas with proper ventilation. The enzyme bath tub was even brought outside to meet safety protocols.

In the coronavirus wake, Stusser was forced to close three times.

“It’s been hugely challenging. But it took me 30 years to build up this business,” he said, adding the hardest thing he had to do was lay off his general manager. “We would have never had made it without PPP.”

When the staff returned with “smiles on their faces,” the Osmosis founder admitted to breaking down in tears.

Stusser’s overriding reason for continuing to fight on beyond the investment he’s placed in the business involves the client base. He believes now more than ever people need massage.

Apparently, his clientele agrees. Most of the bookings Osmosis is receiving involves the “ultimate experience,” which involves half a day of treatments.

“We need to heal after the year we’ve had,” he said.