North Bay professionals news from Exchange Bank, Holly and Associates, Redwood Credit Union and more

Greg Jahn, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Exchange Bank, will retire at the end of the year. The Santa Rosa-based bank stated the timing coincides with the retirement of President and CEO Gary Hartwick announced earlier this year and the completion of a two‐year long digital and core system conversion.

Jahn has been a member of Exchange Bank’s leadership team for 18 years.

Jahn’s post will be filled by Shari DeMaris who will join Exchange Bank as the new executive vice president and chief financial officer. An Iowa native, Shari brings over 23 years of technical accounting and financial leadership experience within financial institutions, the bank, with $3 billion in assets, stated.

—

Cory McCormick

Cory McCormick has been promoted to chief operations officer at Holly and Associates Inc., a Santa Rosa-based construction company. McCormick joined the company the week before the 2017 Tubbs Fire. Since then, he has helped the firm expand into new areas of commercial construction.

—

Ken Kondo

Ken Kondo has been promoted to vice president of innovation and development by Redwood Credit Union. The Santa Rosa-based credit union stated he will lead the data development and application development teams, as well as the business systems analyst teams to advance strategic and innovative initiatives for the institution.

Kondo joined RCU in 2016 with 18 years of credit union experience, having worked in implementations, programming, and as a senior software engineer, chief technology officer, and business intelligence solutions specialist.

Kondo has a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University, and a business analytics certificate from the University of California San Diego.

—

Leigha Andrews, MBA, has been hired as senior director of medical services at Marin Community Clinics.

The health care provider, which serves about 37,000 people a year at its medical and dental clinics, stated that Andrews has over 15 years’ experience in management and leadership. Her most recent position was as director of Clinical Services at Open Health Care Clinic, a federally qualified health center located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the Southern University (Baton Rouge) as well as an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

—

Pamela Ford

Pamela Ford has been promoted to the newly created position of vice president of sales at Silverado Vineyards in Napa. She will lead the national sales efforts for the company and manage two regional sales brokers: Pacific Southern Wine Co. in the Southeast and Crawford-Malone in the Southwest.

Kimberli Rogers

Kimberli Rogers has been promoted to the new position of director of national accounts, retail and Western sales of Silverado Vineyards in Napa. Bianca Lucchetti’s sales role has been expanded from Northern California to statewide. Earlier this year, Rachel Portell was promoted to regional sales manager, Central region.

Other promotions include Anna Reed to controller, overseeing Silverado’s accounting and finance functions.

—

ForWords Literacy Lab of San Rafael has hired Rose Jennings Newhouse as its chief operating officer.

Newhouse comes to ForWords Literacy Lab with four-decades of experience in the nonprofit world as well as education. Newhouse began her new role July 1.

ForWords Literacy Lab provides programs for middle and high school-age English language learners.

—

Sid Merrill

Sid Merrill has joined Odell Printing and will be overseeing business development. The company stated he has 30 years of experience.

—

Sonoma-Cutrer pinot noir winemaker Zidanelia Arcidiacono has earned a spot on the 2020 Wine Enthusiast 40 Under 40 list, which recognizes the young winemakers, brewers, beverage directors, grape growers, and other movers and shakers who are changing today’s beverage industry.

Arcidiacono began her career working in the lab at Bodega Cruz de Piedra while attending university in Mendoza. After receiving her bachelor’s degree in winemaking, she traveled to the south of France to the Cave cooperative Les Vignerons du Pays d’Enserune, working in the cellar for a harvest.

In the U.S. she became the winemaker for Fetzer Reserve Wines and Little Black Dress. After earlier work as an enologist for Sonoma Cutrer, she returned to the Sonoma County winery in 2015.

Zidanelia Arcidiacono

—

Sausalito artist collective ICB (Industrial Center Building) has announced that 11 of the group’s artists (13 works altogether) have been chosen for the de Young Open’s juried community art exhibition. The exhibition is part of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco’s 125th anniversary celebration and included submissions from artists who live in the nine Bay Area counties.

The work will be exhibited online in addition to the de Young’s large Herbst galleries on the lower level.

The artists whose work will be on display at the de Young include: Leslie Allen, Sausalito; Sophy Bevan, Mill Valley; Maria Burtis, San Francisco; Chris Chaffin, Mill Valley; Rachel Davis, Lucas Valley San Rafael; Bibby Gignilliat, Mill Valley; Nancy Ilg/San Rafael; Ivy Jacobsen,Fairfax; Stephen Mangum, SF (Lower Pacific Heights); Sharon Paster,/Belvedere and Carla Roth, Ross.