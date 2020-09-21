North Bay professionals news from Holly and Associates, River City Bank, Exchange Bank and more

Justin Hunter has been named president of Holly and Associates Inc. In early 2017, Hunter left his business development manager role at a large industrial engineering firm in Los Angeles to bring his skills to the Holly team, the company stated.

The Santa Rosa-based firm is focused on building both residential custom homes and commercial projects including schools, wineries, and apartments.

Seth Shorett

Seth Shorett has been hired as vice president and North Bay senior portfolio manager for River City Bank.

The Sacramento-based bank stated Shorett will be responsible for expanding its commercial banking presence through underwriting, business development and credit portfolio management for business clients in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties.

He brings more than 18 years of experience in the commercial banking and real estate industries, having most recently managed accounts as senior vice president, relationship manager at Heritage Bank of Commerce.

He previously worked in the real estate business, where he earned his broker’s license and started his own property management company, the bank stated. Shorett changed career paths in 2006 upon moving to the Bay Area and working for Bank of Marin.

Shorett graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Lori Crechriou

Lori Crechriou has been hired as vice president and special assets manager at Exchange Bank.

Before joining Exchange Bank, Crechriou most recently was financial assistance manager at Redwood Credit Union, the Santa Rosa-based bank stated.

From 2001 to 2013, she was vice president, special assets manager at Sterling Savings Bank (formerly known as Sonoma National Bank). She joined Sonoma National Bank in 1986 and worked in various loan related roles prior to joining special assets.

Bill O’Neill, Terri Richie, Bill Ballentine, Raquel Royers, Rachel Dimattia, Justin Matthews, Timothy Gordon and Edward Blakely have recently joined Quintessential to support the Napa-based company’s new acquisitions and its family-owned wines, the company stated.

O’Neill has joined as tri-state director and will be overseeing sales and operations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Bill began his career on-premise as a sommelier and bar manager for an independent restaurant group in New York.

Richie will serve as east coast chain manager, based in Florida.

Ballentine joins the group as Central Chain Manager, based in Texas, bringing him nearly four decades of experience in the industry, the company stated.

Royers, CSW, CSS, who joins Quintessential as marketing director. With extensive experience in social media and digital content management, Royers joins the marketing team to oversee consumer-centric campaigns.

In addition, three area managers have been appointed to the Quintessential sales teams: Justin Matthews, Central and North Florida District manager; Edward Blakely, Southern Florida District manager; and Timothy Gordon, Illinois district manager.

Albert G. Handelman

Albert G. Handelman, a trusts and estates specialist attorney at Spaulding McCullough & Tansil, has been recognized as a “Super Lawyer.”

Keenan McCullough

Also, Keenan McCullough, a business transaction specialist at the firm, was selected to the 2020 Northern California Rising Stars list.

Super Lawyers is a peer-rated recognition, the firm stated, covering more than 70 practice areas. It is reserved to those who have placed in the top 5% of all attorneys selected in a process which includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.

Spaulding McCullough and Tansil LLP is a 22-attorney law firm based in Santa Rosa.