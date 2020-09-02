North Bay professionals news from Oakmont Senior Living, Terlato Wines, Accendo Cellars and more

Kevin Tyler has been named chief financial officer and chief investment officer for Oakmont Senior Living in Sonoma County.

The company stated that Tyler played an integral role in Welltower’s recent acquisitions of several Oakmont communities, while serving as vice president and head of Welltower’s West Coast office.

At Welltower, he focused on managing key partnerships and identifying growth opportunities in the senior living and medical office sectors. He was also involved in Welltower’s underwriting and asset management functions.

Before Welltower, Tyler worked for the industry leader in real estate research, Green Street Advisors, where he led the firm's health care group. He was also an adviser to health care companies in various investment banking roles during the first 10 years of his career, the company stated.

He earned an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

—

Gaspar Roby (courtesy photo)

Gaspar Roby has been promoted to vice president of winemaking and viticulture at Terlato Wines in the Napa Valley. Prior to the appointment, Roby was Terlato’s director of viticulture, responsible for all technical, operational and financial aspects of more than 350 acres of family owned vineyards in Napa Valley and Red Mountain, Washington.

Prior to joining Terlato Wine Group, Roby was vice president of Operations for Advanced Beverage Technologies; general manager for Beaulieu Vineyard and Provenance Vineyards (Treasury Wine Estates); director of Winemaking and Operations at Navarro Correas Winery (Diageo Latin America) in Argentina; and Vineyard Operations Manager for Beckstoffer Vineyards.

The winery stated Roby holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Universidad Nacional de Cuyo in Mendoza where he graduated with honors, is a Fulbright scholar and a graduate of the University of California Davis with a Master of Science degree in horticulture and agronomy.

—

Lisa Tuttle (Sarah Anne Risk photo)

Lisa Tuttle has been named national sales director for Accendo Cellars in Napa. The winery stated the position supports the wholesale distribution of Accendo’s cabernet sauvignon and sauvignon blanc wines.

She joins joins other members of the Accendo team, including winemakers Nigel Kinsman and Françoise Peschon; and Director of Private Clients Mikael Tigrett.

Most recently, Tuttle served as the director of Wines for Stoli Group USA. The winery stated Tuttle was on the sales team with longtime Bay Area importer and wholesaler, Martine’s Wines as well as three Northern California family-owned wine businesses: a sales management role for Sebastiani Vineyards; regional sales roles for Cline Cellars and Jacuzzi Family Vineyards; and as well as sales roles for the luxury wine divisions of Allied Domecq Wines,USA and Constellation Brands.

—

Joe Panizzera (Bella Photography & Design photo)

Joe Panizzera has been promoted to assistant vice president and Healdsburg branch manager of American River Bank.

—

Shawntel Ridgle (courtesy photo)

Shawntel Ridgle has been named director of Upper Valley Campus and community education for Napa Valley College.

Ridgle previously served as director of UCSF Mission Bay/Bright Horizons Family Solutions, where she worked from 2013 to 2018. She joined Napa Valley College in 2018, serving first as assistant director the College’s Child Development Center and then its acting director. She was appointed as director in 2019.

Most recently, Ridgle has served as career pathways director at Napa Valley College, where she managed the Adult Education Program and supported efforts around dual enrollment, articulation and early enrollment to aligned pathway programs.

Ridgle holds an associate of science degree in Early Childhood Education from Skyline Community College and a bachelor’s degree in Child Development from San Francisco State University.

Napa Valley College's Community Education programs, currently offered online as a result of the pandemic, include workshops, fee-based classes, noncredit (no-fee) classes, educational trips and tours, special events, and short-term vocational training programs.

—

Community Matters named Erica Vogel CEO. It’s a Santa Rosa-based operator of the Safe School Ambassadors program in 2,000 schools across 43 states and five countries.

Vogel has held leadership positions with the YMCA, American Heart Association, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in management and organizational development from Spring Arbor University in Michigan.