North Bay professionals news from Pace Supply, Trois Noix Wine, Cakebread Cellars and more

Keith Hubbard has joined PACE Supply Corp. as its new president. The firm is a wholesale distributor of plumbing supplies, headquartered in Rohnert Park. He assumes the role from Ted Green, who has been with the organization since its beginning in 1994 and will stay on as chairman of the board, the company stated.

Over the past two decades his roles have included field work and warehouse, inside sales and outside sales, a transition into branch management, and onto district management with territories spanning California, and Nevada.

Founded in 1994, PACE Supply is employee owned and operated with 20+ wholesale locations, four Premier Bath & Kitchen locations in California and Hawaii, and nine divisions not including International product shipments.

—

Michael Sommer has been hired as general manager and commercial director for Trois Noix Wine in the Napa Valley. Reporting directly to CEO Jaime Araujo, Sommer will support the winery’s strategic growth initiatives and oversee the winery’s networks of brokers and distributors nationwide, the company stated.

He comes to Trois Noix Wine from Vintage Wine Estates, where he served as regional manager for both the Midwest Region and Northern California, overseeing sales and initiatives for an extensive portfolio of wines. Prior to that, he worked at Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits in Chicago.

—

Aaron Fishleder has been named the new vice president of operations for Cakebread Cellars, the Napa Valley winery founded in 1973 by Jack and Dolores Cakebread, whose sons, Bruce and Dennis, own it today.

It’s a newly created role, the company stated and Fishleder will oversee all operations for the family-owned winery, including viticulture, winemaking, and facilities.

Fishleder began in the wine business as a viticulturist at the Far Niente winery where he progressed to president of their farming operation over his 20-plus years there. He is a graduate of the University of California Davis with a Bachelor of Science degree in plant science and Masters of Science degree in horticulture with an emphasis in viticulture.

—

Shannon Pakes

Shannon Pakes, CPA, has been named senior manager at Allen Wine Group LLP in Santa Rosa.

Pakes comes to Allen Wine Group after three years as finance director at Accolade Wines North America. Prior to that, she was the vice president of Finance at Francis Ford Coppola Presents. Pakes has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Sonoma State University. She is also the recipient of the North Bay CFO Recognition Award in 2019.

—

Anthony Capobianco has been promoted to vice president for national sales at Rodney Strong Wine Estates, while Jenny Sage has been promoted to vice president for national accounts.

Capobianco was previously the vice president of Sales, Off Premise Strategic Accounts at Rodney Strong Wine Estates. His prior experience includes chain and wholesaler leadership roles at MillerCoors, Treasury Wine Estates and Crossmark.

Sage takes on the role vacated by Capobianco to run the National Account Retail Team. The winery stated that she began her career with Rodney Strong Wine Estates 11 years ago as the district manager of North and South Carolina, and rose within the company to director of Retail Accounts. She also worked for Sebastiani & Sons and the National Basketball Association.

—

Melissa Cadet is retiring at the end of the month as executive director of the Marin City Community Development Corporation. Cadet has served in this position for five years.

—

Priscilla Breuer

Priscilla Breuer has joined Odell Printing as an account manager. She is trained in both graphic design and business, and she has years of experience in the print business

—

Sarah Donley

Sarah Donley has joined the sales team as an account manager at Portocork, a supplier of natural cork stoppers for the wine, beer and spirits industries.

The company stated Donley comes to Portocork following a decade of winemaking experience at wineries including Colgin Cellars, Wheeler Farm and ADAMVS Winery.

—

Keira Kotler, who started Everviolet in San Anselmo, has been named a 2020 Stacy’s Rise Project winner.

Everviolet creates adaptive lingerie and loungewear for women whose bodies have changed due to cancer and many other physical challenges. The collection of bras, panties, camisoles and kimonos.

Kotler is among 15 female entrepreneurs who were named finalists. The program was created by Stacy’s Pita Chips to recognize and support female-founded businesses that “demonstrate a commitment to social impact, sustainability, diversity as well as persevering.”

Kotler was selected from more than 1,600 applicants. She will receive help from Stacy’s with advertising, one-on-one mentorship and a $10,000 grant.

—

Barbara J. Brown, the former head of school at San Rafael’s private The Marin School, has been hired as executive director of LITA Marin.

Brown, who was selected after a national search, accepted the position in May. She started her new role Monday, replacing the former executive director Jessica Williams, who relocated to Connecticut.

Brown, 63, of San Rafael, has more than 30 years experience in nonprofit independent schools.

—

The American Red Cross North Bay Chapter board in Santa Rosa has elected four new members: Chandler Jordana, associate director of Secure Families Collaborative of Sonoma County; Catherine Lee, partner with Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo; Bill Newlin, retired; and Dennis Scremin, MS, MFT, operator of a private psychotherapy practice.