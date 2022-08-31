North Bay Regional Center expanding Santa Rosa support office

A 50-year-old nonprofit organization assisting North Bay residents with developmental disabilities live independently is gearing up to expand in downtown Santa Rosa following a flow of new resources to it and other similar groups statewide.

North Bay Developmental Disabilities Services Inc., better known as North Bay Regional Center, next year plans to relocate one of its two bases of operation for its service area, covering Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties, according to Gabriel Rogin, executive director.

The organization has leased almost 31,000 square feet on the first two floors of the three-story office building at 520 Mendocino Ave. For the past 36 years, the center has been operating from nearly 20,000 square feet in two buildings at 2351 Mendocino Ave. at the north end of the city.

The new office location will allow for room for growth, more efficient space utilization and better convenience for the people the organization serves, as well as for employees and community partners, Rogin said.

That comes as the group’s Santa Rosa workforce already has expanded to 96 from 88 around the beginning of this year.

“NBRC is dedicated to supporting individuals with developmental disabilities and their families in Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties,” Rogin said. “It has been a privilege to support the North Bay community over the last 50 years, and we look forward to transitioning to our new Santa Rosa office location in 2023.”

The organization had revenue of $341.6 million last fiscal year, ended June 30, 2021, according to the audited financial statement. That was up 8% from the previous year, largely thanks to an 8.8% annual rise in funds from the center’s biggest source, contracts with the state of California, which amounted to $336.9 million last fiscal year.

The center spent $348.5 million last year, with all but 1.3% going to direct client services and the rest in administrative costs.

The other head office for the center is in Napa. In 2016, it expanded to 41,000 square feet at 600 and 610 Airpark Road, the Business Journal reported at the time.

North Bay Regional Center is part of a California system established in 1969 through the Lanterman Act. Such centers at no charge diagnose a person, called a consumer, for developmental disability and assess eligibility for services. Staff then plan with family and other support people where the consumer will live and what help is needed.

If the consumer is eligible, a case manager or service coordinator is assigned to help develop a plan for services, tell you where services are available, and help you get the services. Most services and supports are free regardless of age or income.

Parents are required to share the cost, depending on ability to pay, of 24-hour out-of-home placements for children younger than 18.

As of the end of last year, the 21 regional centers in the state served nearly 372,000 people, called consumers, according to state Department of Developmental Services data. Nearly two-thirds (63%) are 21 or younger, and the largest ethnic group is Hispanic (40%), followed by white (28%), Asian (9%) and Black (8%).

As of the end of last year, North Bay Regional Center served 11,191 consumers. Of them, 56% are 21 or younger, and the ethnic makeup of those served in the region was 44% white, 27% Hispanic, 8% Black and 6% Asian.

North Bay Regional Center was incorporated in 1972 to serve Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties. Mendocino and Lake counties are part of Redwood Coast Regional Center, and Marin County is overseen by Golden Gate Regional Center.

For the center’s May 22 lease transaction for 520 Mendocino Ave., Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. represented property owner Shamszad Trus

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before coming to the Business Journal in 1999, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.