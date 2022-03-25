North Bay rent relief, eviction bans may extend for months

California’s program that has provided cash to government for rent relief and restricted evictions — all the result of the pandemic — could be expiring this month – despite millions of dollars of funds unspent.

Though recently proposed legislation could extend the program for another quarter, it appears more certain that the window for tenants to apply for relief will end this month based on counties encouraging potential applicants to apply now.

As an example, Sonoma County has “paused” new applications.

“How can they possibly let the program expire with so much undistributed funding?” DeDe’s Rentals & Property Management General Manager Keith Becker asked rhetorically.

Certain North Bay counties still have many applications and much funding left to process for the emergency rental assistance program. For example, Marin County has $11.6 million remaining of the $40.9 million it requested, while Napa County still holds about half of the $14 million it received. Sonoma County supervisors decided to ask for another $20 million on March 22 on top of the $4.3 million it already has on the books.

Renters in the state-imposed $2.6 billion program are protected by law from being evicted for nonpayment of rent if they apply and are accepted for aid. It also provides payments to landlords if their tenants apply to the program.

But the restriction on eviction is a sticking point for landlords and property managers tapped to collect the rent from tenants — some who have logged more than $20,000 of back rent due over months and months.

Tenant advocates claim now is not the time to abandon the program given the hot rental market. Vacancy rates in Sonoma County hover at about only 2%, one of the lowest rates in Northern California.

Not only are rentals in demand, but so are homes for sale. Becker has seen at least three dozen clients who own property depart because they’re selling their income properties at “an all-time high,” without having to contend with unpaid rents.

As for the remaining 325 clients on the service, Becker has shared his advice.

“I can’t tell my clients to count on anything right now,” he said, referring to the extensions made on programs that favor tenant protections at times at the property owners’ expense.

California Assemblyman Tim Grayson, D-Concord, proposes legislation that would continue to prevent a landlord from evicting tenants for not paying their rent if they have applied for the ERAP funding. AB 2179 also extends the program through June 30.

The California Apartment Association indicated it’s hopeful that the state “will have worked through all pending ERAP applications and made the appropriate payments before June 30,” according to a statement by the trade advocacy group.

And now the rush is on.

“We’re urging tenants to get their applications in,” said Elizabeth Avila of the Sonoma County Tenants Union. The tenants advocate warns them the eviction ban could end March 31 for those who can’t pay and haven’t applied to the program.

The need is great, according to the nonprofit agencies tasked by the counties to run the programs.

Dave Kiff, interim director of the Sonoma County Community Development Commission, told the Business Journal his organization allocates $50,000 a day from the program to needy tenants.

“I’m hopeful we’ll get through this. We’ve had a lot of applications come in — more applications than what the current level of funding can cover,” he said. “If we run out of funds, then the program ends.”

What would Kiff tell the property owners and managers navigating through payment delays and wondering whether tenants are taking advantage of the system?

“We do reviews for fraud. We have kicked some of these (applications) back,” he said. “And yes, the state has heard the amount of fraud is increasing (lately). But there are recipients who really need the funds.”

Pablo Zatarain, the executive director of Napa County’s Fair Housing of Napa, said: “It’s difficult. I think no one envisioned we’d have such (need for help). I get it. Landlords are just trying to make money on their investments, but there are nuances to the issue.”

For one, the mere rising tide of inflation places a heavier burden on many trying to make ends meet.

“My advice on both ends is both tenant and landlord share the responsibility,” he said.

According to the Apartment List, the median rental average in Sonoma County for one- or two-bedroom places runs $2,167. In Marin County, it’s $2,928; and in Napa County — $2,198.

Beyond eviction bans and emergency rental assistance, caps have been placed on rentals amounting to 10% on increases, plus an annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) adjustment for inflation. Landlords have long maintained they get more.

“This cap applies to ongoing, existing tenants, and if a tenant vacates the property, it also applies to the subsequent tenant,” said Gary Coleman, who has managed rental properties in Sonoma County for 30 years.

Coleman wants to see the program wrap up as intended before April, unless the county supervisors go out of their way to extend it.

“If they do, one can’t help but think this is a thinly-veiled approached to rent control, which was voted down the last time it came to ballot,” he said.

