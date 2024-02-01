North Bay small-business bankers reveal what’s ahead for lending, finance in 2024

January 31, 2024, 5:34PM

From using virtual reality in employee training to trends in small-business lending, these seven experts answer our questions.

  • Jeff Clark, vice president, Live Oak Bank
  • Richard Aguilar, vice president, North Bay consumer and small business banking market leader, Bank of America
  • Brian Kilkenny, vice president of business lending, Redwood Credit
  • Sunil Pandya, commercial banking North Bay market executive, Wells Fargo
  • Jenny Tice, vice president for business development, Capital Access Group
  • Brandy Lee Seppi, executive vice president and chief lending officer, Summit State Bank
  • Paul Yeomans, senior lending officer, Exchange Bank

Do you see artificial intelligence being used more in your industry?

Richard Aguilar, vice president, North Bay consumer and small business banking market leader, Bank of America, 315 Montgomery St., San Francisco, CA 94104; 415-228-0103; bofa.com

Richard Aguilar: AI has been used in financial services for years. Trends in digital engagement and evolving customer expectations have accelerated its use.

For example, with Bank of America’s Erica — the most advanced and first widely available virtual financial assistant — we continue to expand and refine the capabilities to provide clients further insights and guidance on optimizing cash flow, managing debt, monitoring transactions, capitalizing on savings opportunities, and balancing competing priorities to reach critical financial goals.

Our view is that AI will play a role in augmenting human intelligence, in helping human beings be more efficient and effective.

Jeff Clark, vice president, Live Oak Bank, 100 B St. Suite 100, Santa Rosa, CA 95401; 707-331-9098; liveoakbank.com/wine-and-craft-beverage-loans/

Clark has worked with wineries, breweries, distilleries and related craft beverage businesses throughout the United States. His experience spans the spectrum from small family operated businesses to publicly traded companies.

Jeff Clark: Yes, especially in the application and administration of smaller loan offerings. This has the potential to make credit more readily available.

Brian Kilkenny, vice president of business lending, Redwood Credit Union, 3033 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95403; 707-545-4000; redwoodcu.org

Kilkenny has more than 20 years’ experience in banking and financial services, including previous positions with Exchange Bank and Bank of America.

Brian Kilkenny: We are already seeing the industry adapting to the availability of AI. We anticipate seeing an increased use of AI throughout the industry — and for us specifically, we’re exploring how we can use it to enhance service and the member experience.

There’s a lot of opportunity for AI, but we also need to make sure we are using it effectively while ensuring we are still providing the personal service that is the hallmark of Redwood Credit Union.

Sunil Pandya, commercial banking North Bay market executive, Wells Fargo, 420 Montgomery St., San Francisco, CA 94104; 415-396-8550; wellsfargo.com

Pandya is a market executive for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking’s San Francisco and North Bay regions. Based in San Francisco, he leads relationship management teams focused on serving the financial needs of emerging middle market, middle market, and mid-corporate clients in San Francisco, San Carlos, Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Napa, and surrounding areas.

He has been with Wells Fargo for 22 years, and holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of San Francisco.

Sunil Pandya: Overall, the financial services industry has been very thoughtful about adopting new technology, but we’ve definitely seen an increased use of data science, model development, machine learning, and artificial intelligence in recent years, starting with fraud prevention efforts.

At Wells Fargo, we’re continuously learning and expanding how we use this technology, focusing on artificial intelligence and machine learning initiatives that aim to enhance customer experiences, as well as accelerate the efficiency of our operations and streamline services.

Brandy Lee Seppi, executive vice president and chief lending officer, Summit State Bank, 500 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA 95403; 707-568-4927; summitstatebank.com

This marks Seppi’s 30th year in banking and ninth year with Summit State Bank. She grew up in Sonoma County and loves working for a community bank where she grew up, and where she and her husband are raising their children.

In addition to her executive role at Summit State Bank, she and her husband own a food wholesale and retail business in Sonoma County which gives Seppi a clear perspective of the challenges faced by small business owners, which in turn, helps her be more effective in her role as chief lending officer.

Brandy Lee Seppi: Yes. Artificial intelligence is already being used in the banking industry to improve processes and/or workflow – which will only increase with time.

Jenny Tice, vice president for business development, Capital Access Group, 150 California St., Suite 250, San Francisco, CA 94111; 415-217-7601; capitalaccessgroup.com

Tice has been a part of the Capital Access Group team for nearly six years. She has facilitating 504 financing for business owners throughout the Bay Area, with a focus on the North and East bay counties.

Tice began working in the banking industry right out of college and was immediately drawn to working with small business owners. Prior to Capital Access Group, Tice worked in the banking industry for eight years, most recently as a preferred banker at First Republic Bank.

Her extensive experience working at banks and with business owners combined with her knowledge as a Bay Area native allows her to provide her clients with unique insight and expertise in navigating commercial real estate transactions. Tice graduated from Sonoma State University with a degree in economics and city and regional planning.

Jenny Tice: This is a very relationship-based industry where small business owners appreciate a hands-on approach and a higher level of service from their banking and SBA representatives.

Paul Yeomans, senior lending officer, Exchange Bank, 545 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, CA 95401; 707-524-3000; exchangebank.com

Yeomans joined Exchange Bank in 2018 and was promoted to his current position in 2023.

He is a previous board chair of the SRJC Foundation, a member of the Sebastopol Rotary Club, and a board member of North Coast Builders and Sonoma County Alliance. Paul is a graduate of American University with a degree in Economics, holds a master’s degree in business from Golden Gate University and is a graduate of Pacific coast Banking School.

Paul Yeomans: In banking, yes, in lending, not so much. Lending is much more of a relationship type business. While AI is making strides fast and furious, we do not want to use it to replace face to face interactions and hearing directly from our customers.

Are your customers adapting to AI, or are they still clamoring for in-person banking relationships?

Richard Aguilar: Retail banking will always have a very important role, so Bank of America is building a seamless high-tech, high-touch client experience across all channels, including significant investments in new solutions and capabilities to help make our approximately 68 million clients’ financial lives better. More clients are moving to digital channels for their day-to-day financial needs, while preferring to visit bank branches for more significant financial needs.

However, all of our financial centers focus on providing advice and guidance, with access to specialists and digital solutions to help clients meet their needs.

Jeff Clark: Most of our customers are not in the immediate area but nothing replaces face to face meetings. We make it a point to visit all of our borrowers. I have seen more AI applications in beverage production of late.

Brian Kilkenny: We believe in technology backed by people – and that includes AI. One of the nice things about Redwood Credit Union is that we’ve been offering online and mobile banking for many years and have improved our business banking capabilities to the point that business members can do just about any banking task online in a self-service capacity. At the same time, there will always be situations that call for empathy and understanding, where members want to talk to a live human who can understand what they’re going through and can personally help them through it.

Sunil Pandya: Wells Fargo is focused on a digital-first approach that meets clients where they are, fusing in-person and digital experiences to provide more value.

Within Commercial Banking, we’re using data analysis and machine learning to better understand patterns from our clients’ data and habits to anticipate their future needs. These insights make our bankers’ time with clients less administrative and more productive, so they can more quickly personalize services and recommendations, ultimately offering more clients tools for their financial success.

We’ve also enhanced Vantage, our digital platform for commercial and corporate clients, to offer an improved digital experience, and are modernizing many of our platforms, such as payments and lending. For consumers, we also recently rebuilt our mobile app with a new AI-powered virtual assistant, Fargo, to provide customers an ultra-personalized digital experience.

Brandy Lee Seppi: Summit customers, like most people, tend to use technology to make their lives easier and more efficient – that said, they also like to know that a person is only a phone call away should they have a more complex issue to handle.

Jenny Tice: They all very much want in-person relationships. Most clients prefer to meet in person rather than on Zoom when given the option.

Paul Yeomans: AI is not directly taking away in-person relationships. You aren’t seeing lenders and branch staff replaced with a computer screen here at Exchange Bank. However, as one example, customers are indirectly seeing the value of AI where we us it to combat fraud.

Will you or are you using immersive technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality to train employees or interact with customers?

Richard Aguilar: Bank of America has invested in an immersive approach to education and training through virtual reality that replicates the real-life scenarios employees will likely encounter in their day-to-day roles. Across more than 20 VR simulations, we deliver real-time corrections and personalized feedback so employees can learn at their own pace, while practicing the soft skills that are critical to success across all parts of our business.

As a result, our employees and their managers report that they are more equipped to succeed in their roles and are more confident in their responsibilities, leading to increased productivity, lower first-year turnover, better retention broadly, and greater opportunity for career mobility.

Sunil Pandya: In terms of employee training, we use the virtual tools available in line with industry best practices. For customers, we’re working on a number of AI-driven features, one of the first being Fargo, the virtual assistant within our app. Fargo offers a concierge-like experience, providing customers answers to their everyday banking questions (for example, “Did I receive my tax refund?”) and, rather than taking multiple manual steps to accomplish a task, ask Fargo to complete the task for them.

As Fargo continues to evolve, it will help customers track their financial fitness, and provide step-by-step coaching to achieve financial goals. Eventually, Fargo will even help customers manage their finances on autopilot, including automating activities like saving, investing, and asset allocation.

Paul Yeomans: This is one of the fastest growing areas of AI within business. Many people chat with AI to practice conversations or how to have difficult discussions with customers. While we do not officially have an AI training program in place today, it is on the road map.

Is there anything new on the cybersecurity front when it comes to commercial banking?

Richard Aguilar: Information security is a top priority for Bank of America because the trust of our clients is fundamental to our business. Our approach to information security and data protection is foundational as an integral part of every system, process, and business interaction. We also share our knowledge to help our clients understand how to protect their company from cyber threats – be it monitoring for ransomware, staying ahead of cybercriminals or using a threat-led approach to adapt practices as needed – with the most current information available.

Jeff Clark: Cybersecurity continues to be an important focus for Live Oak Bank. We receive ongoing training to detect and mitigate cybersecurity risk.

Brian Kilkenny: RCU is always focused on cybersecurity and ensuring we’re protecting our members. One of the trends we’re seeing today is that businesses — especially small businesses — are increasingly being targeted by cybercriminals. That’s one of the reasons we recently hosted a live cybersecurity seminar for local businesses and technology professionals. We hope to do that again soon because we think it’s important that businesses are aware of how they can protect themselves and their employees from cybersecurity threats.

Sunil Pandya: We’re focused on building and maintaining secure systems and a resilient infrastructure with best-in-class solutions to ensure customers have 24/7 access to their accounts and preferred channels. Security and stability remain top priorities at Wells Fargo — we proactively collaborate internally to best manage risk, and we strive to provide the highest level of cybersecurity and protections to safeguard the data, privacy, and financial assets of our clients, in addition to the company and our operations.

Brandy Lee Seppi: This isn’t new, but cybersecurity is even more important as fraudsters become more sophisticated with AI and technology. It will be increasingly more important to focus on security and education to protect our customers.

Paul Yeomans: Cybersecurity is all about protecting information. Our customer’s information is the most important thing we are trusted with. Our goal is to continue to invest in the tools and expertise to employ a robust cyber strategy. From a commercial standpoint, businesses need to mature and migrate away from doing sensitive business over email and fax. The bad guys are unfortunately very good at what they do and having a cybersecurity strategy is paramount.

Is there an industry you service that you're seeing more loan applications for from entrepreneurs and the small business sectors?

Richard Aguilar: The medical and dental industry across the North Bay continues growing rapidly, with some businesses expanding locations and others acquiring competitors. With this growth has been an uptick in small business loans to medical and dental practices for commercial real estate and new equipment.

Jeff Clark: We continue to see loan applications from across the beverage spectrum.

Brian Kilkenny: We serve a very broad spectrum of small businesses and have continued to see demand across the board. We have not seen a dramatic change in any one sector or sectors. With recent changes in the economy, we are seeing more businesses reassessing their liquidity position and debt management, which I believe is a direct response to the interest rate increases in 2022. Overall, I believe the economy is still strong and there are many businesses looking to grow and become more dynamic. We are here to work with those businesses and help them achieve their goals.

Sunil Pandya: There is not one specific sector that is driving requests for business credit. We have consistently seen that clients are very focused on cost management and optimization in their businesses and balancing that with an environment where interest rates cause the cost of credit to be higher than it has been for the last 10+ years. Given this, more client conversations are focused on other services the bank can provide in terms of best practices and technological efficiencies to help them run their business in an optimal way.

Brandy Lee Seppi: We are generalists here at Summit, so we do not tend to have any one industry that outweighs the others when it comes to more loan applications. We like the diversification.

Jenny Tice: Lately we’re seeing more interest from gas station and hotel owners who are seeking to refinance high-interest rate loans they put in place in the last few years. With the SBA 504 loan offering a low rate, long-term fixed, borrowers in these industries have been taking advantage of the ability to refinance.

Paul Yeomans: We are seeing a variety of equipment financing, plus a slight increase in SBA loan applications based upon the Fed’s anticipated rate reductions.

Any other trends you’d like to note?

Jeff Clark: Increased production efficiencies to increase operating margins is an ongoing trend.

Sunil Pandya: In terms of technology trends, we’re continuing to look into how we can improve our customer engagements and interactions using AI, and how we can make processes like credit underwriting more frictionless.

Jenny Tice: Small businesses seem to have more confidence in the economy. We are seeing clients feeling more secure of a ‘soft-landing’ or no recession happening, and that, in combination with the sense that rates, which have start ticking down, will continue to do so, is having a stimulating effect on small businesses seeking to purchase commercial real estate.

Paul Yeomans: We continue to see activity around fund multifamily housing projects throughout Northern California, particularly the Sacramento area. Locally, we continue to work with developers on new subdivisions for single family residences and spec homes.

