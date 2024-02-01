North Bay small-business bankers reveal what’s ahead for lending, finance in 2024
From using virtual reality in employee training to trends in small-business lending, these seven experts answer our questions.
- Jeff Clark, vice president, Live Oak Bank
- Richard Aguilar, vice president, North Bay consumer and small business banking market leader, Bank of America
- Brian Kilkenny, vice president of business lending, Redwood Credit
- Sunil Pandya, commercial banking North Bay market executive, Wells Fargo
- Jenny Tice, vice president for business development, Capital Access Group
- Brandy Lee Seppi, executive vice president and chief lending officer, Summit State Bank
- Paul Yeomans, senior lending officer, Exchange Bank
Do you see artificial intelligence being used more in your industry?
Richard Aguilar: AI has been used in financial services for years. Trends in digital engagement and evolving customer expectations have accelerated its use.
For example, with Bank of America’s Erica — the most advanced and first widely available virtual financial assistant — we continue to expand and refine the capabilities to provide clients further insights and guidance on optimizing cash flow, managing debt, monitoring transactions, capitalizing on savings opportunities, and balancing competing priorities to reach critical financial goals.
Our view is that AI will play a role in augmenting human intelligence, in helping human beings be more efficient and effective.
Jeff Clark: Yes, especially in the application and administration of smaller loan offerings. This has the potential to make credit more readily available.
Brian Kilkenny: We are already seeing the industry adapting to the availability of AI. We anticipate seeing an increased use of AI throughout the industry — and for us specifically, we’re exploring how we can use it to enhance service and the member experience.
There’s a lot of opportunity for AI, but we also need to make sure we are using it effectively while ensuring we are still providing the personal service that is the hallmark of Redwood Credit Union.
Sunil Pandya: Overall, the financial services industry has been very thoughtful about adopting new technology, but we’ve definitely seen an increased use of data science, model development, machine learning, and artificial intelligence in recent years, starting with fraud prevention efforts.
At Wells Fargo, we’re continuously learning and expanding how we use this technology, focusing on artificial intelligence and machine learning initiatives that aim to enhance customer experiences, as well as accelerate the efficiency of our operations and streamline services.
Brandy Lee Seppi: Yes. Artificial intelligence is already being used in the banking industry to improve processes and/or workflow – which will only increase with time.