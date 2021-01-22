North Bay unemployment figures jump in December, mirroring California’s move amid more coronavirus lockdowns

Unemployment rates in December across the North Bay’s six-county region increased from November, after California imposed new stay-home orders as coronavirus hospitalizations surged, according to state figures released Friday.

Marin County last month had the lowest unemployment rate among North Bay counties at 5.5%, followed by Sonoma County at 6.5%, Napa County at 7.3%, Mendocino County at 8.1% and Solano County at 8.8%.

Lake County’s unemployment rate mirrored California’s figure, at 9%. The state figure was up from 8.1% in November, marking the first month-over-month rise since April, according to the Employment Development Department.

Even with the December decline, more than half of the state’s industries reported job gains last month, mostly in construction and professional and business services. Leisure and hospitality had the biggest drop in jobs, according to the state.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 5.5% in December, up from a revised 4.7% in November. Last year in December, the county’s unemployment rate was 2%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in government; mining, logging and construction; and leisure and hospitality.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 6.5% in December, up from a revised 5.5% in November. Last year in December, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.4%.

Jobs were added in trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in government; mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 7.3% in December, up from a revised 6% in November. Last year in December, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.9%.

Jobs were added in trade, transportation and utilities; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County last month was 8.1%, up from a revised 7.9% in November. The county’s unemployment rate in December 2019 was 3.7%.

The county added jobs in transportation, warehousing and utilities; information services; professional and business services; and educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 8.8% in December, up from a revised 7.5% in November. The county’s unemployment rate a year ago was 3.3%.

Jobs were added in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; information services; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in government, and leisure and hospitality.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in December was 9%, up from a revised 7.2% in November. The unemployment rate in the county in December 2019 was 5.1%.

The county added jobs in retail, and transportation, warehousing and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; information services; professional and business services; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government.