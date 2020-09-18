North Bay unemployment inches lower in August, beats California for 2nd consecutive month

Slowly but surely, unemployment rates across the North Bay continue to drop. And for the second consecutive month, all six-county region reported lower unemployment numbers than California as a whole, according to state figures released Friday.

All six of the North Bay’s counties had lower unemployment rates in August than in July, according to the Employment Development Department.

Marin County reported the lowest North Bay rate in August, at 7%, followed by Sonoma County at 7.7%. Napa County was at 8.3%, followed by 8.8% in both Mendocino and Lake counties. Solano County for the second month in a row reported the highest rate in the region, at 10.3%.

California’s unemployment rate improved to 11.4% in August, lower than the 13.3% rate in July but still far above the low rate of 3.9% the previous August.

The state has now regained 33.9% of the jobs lost during March and April as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the department.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 7% in August, down from a revised 9% in July. Last year in August, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.4%.

The county added jobs in construction, manufacturing, government, and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities; and educational and health services.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 7.7% in August, down from a revised 10% in July. Last year in August, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.7%.

Jobs were added in government, manufacturing, construction, professional and business services, and educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in leisure and hospitality.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 8.3% in August, down from a revised 10.6% in July and 2.7% in August 2019.

Jobs were added in manufacturing, government, and trade, transportation and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in leisure and hospitality.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County last month was 8.8%, down from a revised 11.1% in July. The county’s unemployment rate in August 2019 was 3.7%.

The county added jobs in government; construction; retail; trade, transportation and utilities; and financial activities. Fewer jobs were available in leisure and hospitality.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in August was 8.8%, down from a revised 11.7% in July. The unemployment rate in the county a year ago was 4.5%.

The county added jobs in most sectors. Fewer jobs were available in state government; leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and utilities; and mining, logging and construction.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 10.3% in August, down from a revised 12.5% in July. The county’s unemployment rate in August 2019 was 3.8%.

Jobs were added in government; construction; trade, transportation and utilities; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in leisure and hospitality.