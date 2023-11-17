North Bay unemployment rates a mixed bag in October, California’s ticks up

Unemployment rates last month across the six-county North Bay region were either up or the same from September, when the rates had dropped throughout the area, according to state figures released Friday.

California’s unemployment rate in October was reported at 4.8%, up from 4.7% in September.

According to the state Employment Development Department, Napa County’s 3.5% unemployment rate in October was the lowest within the North Bay.

The unemployment rate was 3.6% in Marin and Sonoma counties. Mendocino County followed at 4.5%, while Solano County’s rate was 4.7%. Lake County’s unemployment rate was highest within the North Bay, at 5.6%, according to the figures.

Statewide, for the third consecutive month, the private education and health services sector gained the most jobs, according to the agency.

Financial activities posted the largest month-over-month job losses, the state agency reported.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.5% in October, unchanged from a revised 3.5% in September. Last year in October, the unemployment rate was 2.9%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; professional and business services; private education and health services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in leisure and hospitality.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 3.6% in October, up from a revised 3.5% in September. The county’s unemployment rate in October 2022 was 2.5%.

The county added jobs in private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3.6% in October, unchanged from a revised 3.6% in September. The county’s unemployment rate in October 2022 was 2.9%.

The county added jobs in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; information services; professional and business services; private education and health services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing, and leisure and hospitality.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s jobless rate in October was 4.5%, up from a revised 4.4% in September. Last year in October, the county’s unemployment rate was 3.7%.

The county added jobs in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail trade; professional and business services; and private education and health services. Fewer jobs were available in mining and logging; wholesale trade; information services; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4.7% in October, up from a revised 4.5% in September. Last year in October, the county’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

The county added jobs in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail trade; professional and business services; and private education and health services. Fewer jobs were available in mining and logging; wholesale trade; information services; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County last month was 5.6%, up from a revised 5.2% in September. The rate in October 2022 was 4.7%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail trade; and local government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; leisure and hospitality; and state government.