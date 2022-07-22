North Bay unemployment rates rise in June, but there’s more to the story

June’s unemployment rates across the North Bay, according to state figures released Friday, were predominantly lower than three years ago — long before there was an inkling of a pandemic.

But a regional economist cautions not to jump to conclusions, especially in a couple of counties.

“The current unemployment rate in Sonoma and Marin counties probably understate the labor market problem in the sense that employers are likely struggling to find workers, and they're hiring as many people as they can as we recover,” said Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler. He said because many people left the labor force during the pandemic — either moving away or retiring —that has allowed the unemployment rates mathematically to “fall very quickly.”

“Until we get the number of people that are available for work, or working, back up to pre-pandemic levels, the unemployment rate has a little bit of trickiness in interpreting it well,” he said.

Eyler said there are also differences between counties when it comes to employment. Take Napa County, for example.

“So that's another little twist on this — the unemployment rate in Napa County is very low and basically around where (it was) pre-pandemic,” Eyler said, adding that Napa’s status as a global brand likely helped it bounce back relatively quickly. “Napa County has fully recovered the number of people that were working before the pandemic.”

On the other end of the spectrum are Lake and Mendocino counties, which routinely report higher unemployment rates than their four neighboring counties.

But times are not tough out there.

“Lake and Mendocino counties have also both fully recovered,” Eyler said, noting that has been the general outcome in rural California overall. “Now, the supposition is those counties did not shut down completely (in the pandemic), so they did not have as much of a struggle to recover.”

Rural regions like Lake and Mendocino also became the beneficiaries of an influx of new residents when COVID-19 hit. Construction jobs, for example, have ticked up.

“For the most part, recovery is a tale of three areas,” Eyler said. “Lake and Mendocino have recovered more quickly. Napa is right behind them, and Solano County is right behind Napa. Marin and Sonoma counties have just recovered more slowly.”

Nationally, the economic outlook is uncertain, he said.

“What’s happening now is that between higher interest rates, global uncertainty, and some trickiness about employers trying to find workers and not being able to find them, there's a lot of signs that we're definitely going to start slowing down,” Eyler said. “Some forecasts are coming out that believe that by the first quarter of 2023, we will be in recession. So, that’s the talk and the data are starting to move that direction.”

If a recession happens, Eyler stressed, it will be on a national level and not isolated to California, or even the North Bay.

Meanwhile, California’s unemployment rate in June fell to 4.2% from 4.3% in May, the state Economic Development Department reported Friday. In June 2019, the state’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2.2% in June 2022, up from a revised 1.8% in May. Last year in June, the county’s unemployment rate was 5.1%, and in June 2019, it was 2.4%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; leisure and hospitality; and government. There were fewer jobs in professional and business services; and educational and health services.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 2.7% in June, up from a revised 2.3% in May. The county’s unemployment rate in June 2021 was 6.1%. In June 2019, Sonoma County’s unemployment rate was 2.8%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; professional and business services; and government.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.7% in June, up from a revised 2.3% in May. The county’s unemployment rate in June 2021 was 6.4%. In June 2019, Napa County’s unemployment rate was 2.8%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; and leisure and hospitality. There was no change in the number of available jobs in the other sectors.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County was 3.3% in June, up from a revised 2.9% in May. The county’s unemployment rate in June 2021 was 6.6%. In June 2019, Mendocino County’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; leisure and hospitality; and state government. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services; educational and health services; and federal government.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4% in June, up from a revised 3.5% in May. Last year in June, the county’s unemployment rate was 8.3%. Solano County’s unemployment rate in June 2019 was 3.9%.

Jobs were added in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and government. There was no change in the number of available jobs in the other sectors.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County was 4.4% in June, up from a revised 3.8% in May. Last year in June, the county’s unemployment rate was 8.2%. In June 2019, it was 4.8%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; retail; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and state government. Fewer jobs were available in transportation, warehousing and utilities; and professional and business services.