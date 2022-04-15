North Bay unemployment rates drop in March

Unemployment rates dipped in all six of the North Bay’s counties in March, with all but one beating California’s unemployment rate, which dropped to 4.9% compared to February, according to state figures released Friday.

Across the North Bay in March, Marin County’s unemployment rate was 2.4%, followed by Sonoma County’s at 3%, according to the Employment Development Department. Napa County reported a 3.2% unemployment rate, followed by 3.9% in Mendocino County. Solano County had an unemployment rate of 4.6% and Lake County trailed at 5%.

California has now regained nearly 90% of the jobs lost during March and April of 2020 due to the pandemic, according to the EDD.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2.4% in March, down from a revised 2.8% in February. Last year in March, the county’s unemployment rate was 5.4%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and government. There was no drop in available jobs in the remaining sectors.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3% in March, down from a revised 3.5% in February. The county’s unemployment rate in March 2021 was 6.7%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing, government, and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in financial activities; professional and business services; and educational and health services.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.2% in March, down from a revised 3.9% in February. The county’s unemployment rate in March 2021 was 7.3%.

The county added jobs in professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and government. There were fewer government jobs.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County was 3.9% in March, down from a revised 4.6% in February. The county’s unemployment rate in March 2021 was 7.8%.

The county added jobs in construction; transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail; leisure and hospitality; professional and business services; educational and health services; and state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining and logging; and financial activities.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4.6% in March, down from a revised 5.3% in February. Last year in March, the county’s unemployment rate was 8.7%.

Jobs were added in the professional and business services sector; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in educational and health services.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County was 5% in March, down from a revised 5.9% in February. Last year in March, the county’s unemployment rate was 9%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; transportation, warehousing and utilities; wholesale trade; retail; financial activities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; and information services.