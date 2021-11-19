North Bay unemployment rates drop in October, beating California’s figures

Unemployment rates throughout the six North Bay counties dropped in October from September — all beating California’s unemployment rate, which dropped to 7.3%, according to state figures released Friday.

Marin County’s unemployment rate — consistently the lowest in the North Bay area and often the state — was 3.4%, followed by 4.3% in Sonoma County and 4.5% in Napa County, the Employment Development Department reported. Mendocino and Solano counties reported 5% and 6.1%, respectively. The highest level of joblessness in the region was 6.2% in Lake County.

California has now regained 67.4% the jobs that were lost in March and April 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the department.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 3.4% in October, down from a revised 3.6% in September. Last year in October, the county’s unemployment rate was 6%.

The county added jobs in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; professional and business services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in educational and health services.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 4.3% in October, down from a revised 4.4% in September. The county’s unemployment rate in October 2020 was 6.9%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; educational and health services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in construction and leisure and hospitality.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 4.5% in October, unchanged from a revised 4.5% in September. The county’s unemployment rate in October 2020 was 7.4%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in leisure and hospitality.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s unemployment rate in October was 5%, down from a revised 5.1% in September. The county’s unemployment rate in October 2020 was 7.8%.

The county added jobs in wholesale trade; transportation, warehousing and utilities; financial activities; and federal and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining and logging; leisure and hospitality; and state government.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 6.1% in October, down from a revised 6.4% in September. Last year in October, the county’s unemployment rate was 9%.

Jobs were added in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing, and professional and business services.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in October was 6.2%, unchanged from a revised 6.2% in September. Last in October, the unemployment rate in the county was 8.3%.

The county added jobs in nondurable goods and local government. Fewer jobs were available in transportation, warehousing and utilities; information services; financial activities; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.