North Bay unemployment rates lower in October; California reports best jobless rates in coronavirus pandemic

All six of the North Bay’s counties reported lower unemployment rates in October than in September, according to Employment Development Department figures released Friday.

Marin County reported the lowest North Bay rate in October, at 5.4%, followed by Sonoma County at 6.2%. Napa County’s unemployment rate was 6.6%, followed by 7.3% in Mendocino County. Lake County reported an unemployment rate of 7.7% and Solano County was at 8.5%.

California’s unemployment rate was 9.3% in October, the first month since March that it was below 10%. The state has now regained nearly 44% of the jobs that were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April, according to the department.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 5.4% in October, down from a revised 6.5% in September. Last year in October, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.1%.

The county added jobs in leisure and hospitality; professional and business services; educational and health services; trade, transportation and utilities; and financial activities. Fewer jobs were available in government.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 6.2% in October, down from a revised 7.2% in September. Last year in October, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.4%.

Jobs were added in leisure and hospitality; educational and health services; professional and business services; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities and construction. Fewer jobs were available in government and manufacturing.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 6.6% in October, down from a revised 7.5% in September. The county’s unemployment rate in October 2019 was 2.4%.

Jobs were added in leisure and hospitality; educational and health services; professional and business services; and trade, transportation and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County last month was 7.3%, down from a revised 8.3% September. The county’s unemployment rate in October 2019 was 3.2%.

The county added jobs in financial activities; educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; information services; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in August was 7.7%, down from a revised 8.5% in September. The unemployment rate in the county a year ago was 4.4%.

The county added jobs in state and local government; and trade, transportation and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and federal government.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 8.5% in October, down from a revised 9.6% in September. The county’s unemployment rate in October 2019 was 3.4%.

Jobs were added in leisure and hospitality; educational and health services; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities and construction. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing and professional and business services.