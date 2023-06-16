North Bay unemployment rates mixed in May, unchanged in California

Unemployment rates in May were a mixed bag across the North Bay, with two counties down and four up, while California’s 4.5% rate was unchanged from April, according to state figures released Friday.

Within the North Bay, both Napa and Mendocino counties reported lower unemployment rates last month than in April, at 3.1% and 4.3%, respectively, according to the state Employment Development Department.

The region’s four other counties had higher unemployment rates in May than in April. Marin County’s rate was 3%, followed by Sonoma County at 3.3%.; Solano and Mendocino counties, both 4.3%; and Lake County, 5.5%.

Statewide, the private education and health services sector had the most job gains, followed by professional and business services, according to the department.

The manufacturing industry had the largest month-over-month job reductions, the agency reported.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 3% in May, up from a revised 2.9% in April. The county’s unemployment rate in May 2022 was 2.2%.

The county added jobs in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in private education and health services.

Napa County

Napa County’s jobless rate was 3.1% in May, down from a revised 3.2% in April. Last year in May, it was 2.6%.

The county last month added jobs in mining, logging and construction; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. There was no reduction in jobs in the other sectors.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3.3% in May, up from a revised 3.2% in April. The county’s unemployment rate in May 2022 was 2.6%.

The county last month added jobs in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; and government. There were fewer jobs available in leisure and hospitality; and private education and health services.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4.3% in May, up from a revised 4.2% in April and 3.6% in May 2022.

The county added jobs in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; professional and business services; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s jobless rate in May was 4.3%, down from a revised 4.6% in April. Last year in May, the rate was 3.4%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; retail trade; professional and business services; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in wholesale trade; and transportation, warehousing and utilities.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County last month was 5.5%, up from a revised 5.4% in April. Last year in May, Lake County’s unemployment rate was 4%.

The county in May added jobs in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; wholesale and retail trades; financial activities; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and federal and state government. Fewer jobs were available in local government.