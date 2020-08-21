North Bay unemployment shows signs of recovery in July, beats California’s 13.3%

For the third straight month, the North Bay’s six-county region beat the state’s unemployment rate, according to figures released Friday.

California’s unemployment rate improved to 13.3% in July, lower than the state’s 14.9% unemployment rate in June, according to the California Employment Development Department. The state has now regained 31.1% of the jobs lost during March and April as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jobless rates for the North Bay counties each improved by roughly 1 to 2 percentage points from June, according to the EDD. Marin County reported the lowest rate last month, at 8.8%; followed by 9.8% in Sonoma County.

The region’s four other counties had double-digit unemployment rates. Napa County reported 10.4% unemployment, followed by Mendocino County, at 10.9%. Lake County’s unemployment rate in July was 12.6%, and Solano County reported the highest rate in the area, at 12.4%.

MARIN COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 8.8% in July, down from a revised 10.1% in June. Last year in July, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.5%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities; and information and financial services. Fewer jobs were available in government, professional and business services; and educational and health services.

NAPA COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 10.4% in July, down from a revised 12.6% June. The county’s unemployment rate in July 2019 was 2.9%.

Jobs were added in leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and utilities; and mining, logging and construction. Fewer jobs were available in government; and educational and health services.

SONOMA COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 9.8% in July, down from a revised 11.6% in June. Last year in July, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.9%.

Jobs were added in manufacturing; financial activities; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in government; mining, logging and construction; and educational and health services.

SOLANO COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 12.4% in July, down from a revised 13.6% in June. The county’s unemployment rate in July 2019 was 4.1%.

Jobs were added in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in government; and mining, logging and construction.

MENDOCINO COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County last month was 10.9%, down from 12.3% in June.

The county added jobs in construction; retail; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in information services; wholesale trade; educational and health services; and government.

LAKE COUNTY

The unemployment rate in Lake County in July was 11.6%, down from 14.2% in June.

The county added jobs in most sectors, with two exceptions: no jobs were added in educational and health services; and fewer jobs were available in government.