North Bay unemployment trends lower in November; California regains nearly half of jobs lost since March

The North Bay’s six-county region in November reported declines in unemployment rates over October, according to Employment Development Department figures released Friday.

Marin County had the lowest North Bay rate in November at 4.7%, followed by Sonoma County at 5.5%. Napa County’s unemployment rate was 6%, followed by 6.8% in Mendocino County. Lake County reported an unemployment rate of 7.3% and Solano County was at 7.5%.

California’s unemployment rate in November was 8.2%, the lowest it has been since 5.5% in March, according to the EDD. The state has now regained approximately 46% of the jobs that were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 4.7% in November, down from a revised 5.2% in October. Last year in November, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.1%.

The county added jobs in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in government.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 5.5% in November, down from a revised 6% in October. Last year in November, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.4%.

Jobs were added in trade, transportation and utilities; leisure and hospitality; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in government; manufacturing; construction; financial activities; educational and health services.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 6% in November, down from a revised 6.4% in October. The county’s unemployment rate in November 2019 was 2.6%.

Jobs were added in mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; professional and business services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing, and leisure and hospitality.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County last month was 6.8%, down from a revised 7.2% in October. The county’s unemployment rate in November 2019 was 3.5%.

The county added jobs in retail, and transportation, warehousing and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; leisure and hospitality; and federal and state government.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in November was 7.3%, down from a revised 7.4% in October. The unemployment rate in the county a year ago was 4.8%.

The county added jobs in leisure and hospitality; transportation, warehousing and utilities; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; information services; educational and health services; and state government.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 7.5% in November, down from a revised 8.2% in October. The county’s unemployment rate in November 2019 was 3.3%.

Jobs were added in trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services; and mining, logging and construction.